Elyria, OH

Elyria football coach, former Buckeye killed in apartment fire

By Jordan Unger
 7 days ago

**Note: The video above is from a previous report on the apartment fire**

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – An Elyria assistant football coach and former OSU football player was killed in an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire department responded to 238 Washington Ave. at the Colonnade Apartments for a report of a fire around 2:30 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIzWH_0cP8OFkY00

FOX 8 crews at the scene saw investigators inside an apartment that had burned.

De’Van Bogard, an assistant coach with the Elyria Pioneer Football program, was killed in the fire.

“Our student athletes and coaching staff are grieving his loss. The team is very connected. De’van was a valued member of the coaching staff. He held a pivotal role on the team and in the development of the players as students and athletes,” said Amy Higgins, director of communications for Elyria City Schools.

She said counselors and grief specialists will be available for students and staff throughout the week at the high school.

The district offered their deepest sympathies for Bogard’s family and friends.

A spokesperson from The Ohio State University confirmed that Bogard played football during his time at OSU.

He played 22 games as a Buckeye and lettered in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Bogard was a member of OSU’s national championship team in 2014. He played six games during that season before suffering a third knee injury.

In 2015, he was a student intern in OSU’s strength and conditioning area.

Bogard graduated from Ohio State in December 2016 with a degree in sport industry.

The fire department has not said what caused the fire or if the apartment had working smoke detectors.

