New Mexico governor settles harassment claim for $150K
SANTA FE (NM) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a former campaign spokesman, has settled harassment allegations with $150,000. Monday's mandatory campaign finance report, which the Democratic campaign filed, revealed that the latest round of payments. As several Republicans vie for the office, the two-yearly report on contributions and spending shows that the incumbent has raised $2.5 Million since April.
