Wellford, SC

Shots fired during convenience store robbery in Spartanburg Co., suspect wanted

By Sydney Broadus
 7 days ago

WELLFORD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect involved in a convenience store armed robbery and shooting Monday.

According to deputies, the suspect entered the Southern Pride convenience store at 9:30 p.m. on Nazareth Road in Wellford and fired shots at the clerk.

In the incident report, the clerk said the suspect rounded the counter and said “open the register; give me everything in the register; give me the bank bags.”

The clerk told the suspect he could open the register, but he did not have any bank bags. The suspect then fired near the clerk’s head when he was opening the register.

According to the incident report, when the suspect was leaving the store, he ran into the glass door, turned around and fired another shot in the clerk’s direction.

After arriving on the scene, deputies said they saw the cash register flipped over and shell casings on the floor.

SCSO reported that there was a hole in the ceiling, in the wall and a shell casing on the sidewalk in front of the glass doors.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Travis Barnett at (864) 503-4594.

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C.

