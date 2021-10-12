CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Navy helicopter, human remains recovered off California

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The remains of five people and the wreckage of a U.S. Navy helicopter that crashed in the ocean off California have been recovered.

The Navy says Tuesday that a salvage team made the recovery on Friday and the remains have been sent to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for identification.

The sailors (not pictured) were conducting routine flight operations when the helicopter crashed into the sea on Tuesday. Rescue efforts officially shifted to recovery as of Sept. 4, the Navy's Pacific Fleet announced.

The MH-60S helicopter, its two pilots and three other sailors were lost in an Aug. 31 accident off San Diego.

The helicopter was operating from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln when its rotor hit the deck and the aircraft fell into the ocean. One crew member was rescued.

