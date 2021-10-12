CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hello, Sidney. ‘Scream’ is back with Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette.

By Amy Kuperinsky
 7 days ago
It’s 1996 again, and the gang’s all here. Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox are back for the newest “Scream” movie. Paramount Pictures released a trailer for the film Tuesday. This would be the fifth “Scream” movie, but it’s simply titled “Scream” like Wes Craven’s first entry in the...

