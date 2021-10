Alexander Thomas ’22 is pursuing a double major in studio art and environmental studies with an emphasis in sustainable design. Thomas believes in the power of art and architecture to affect social change and has worked with organizations across the country to further causes of equity and sustainability through design. He was recently awarded the Joy of Giving Something Fellowship. As part of his honors thesis and the fellowship, he is designing a community project that explores the effects of redlining, highways and other racist planning policies on neighborhoods of color in the Twin Cities. The following is part of an interview The Mac Weekly conducted with Thomas.

