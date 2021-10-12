CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Hearthstone's new Mercenaries mode is like mac 'n' cheese

By Ben "RidiculousHat" Goodman
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 7 days ago
It's tempting to view Mercenaries as the answer to a question posed by Blizzard's accounting department: How can we replicate the runaway success of Battlegrounds, but, y'know, make real money rather than rely on easily ignored cosmetics? Tempting, but cynical. Having spent five days with Hearthstone's newest mode, which launched today, I can say this is one of the most substantial additions the game has received. There's plenty to play here, regardless of how much time or money you want to spend. The point of Mercenaries isn't to replace Standard or Battlegrounds. Mercenaries' job is to meaningfully expand the menu on offer once you log in.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hearthstone#Mac N Cheese#Mac And Cheese#Battlegrounds#Blizzconline#Activision Blizzard
