Yom HaShoah, the Holocaust Day of Remembrance, is always a very emotional time for the survivors. I am a survivor in the sense that I was able to escape before the Final Solution and I did not have to suffer the horrors of the concentration camps. I do not need Yom HaShoah commemorations to remember the many members of my family who perished in the Holocaust, nor have I forgotten my school friends and teachers who had no chance to leave Germany.

