Music

Chris Martin admits to initially feeling unsure about collaborating with BTS

By Megan Armstrong
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 7 days ago
Press Association

"My Universe" by Coldplay and BTS topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated Oct. 9, but Coldplay frontman Chris Martin almost sabotaged the collaboration before it began.

"The message got to me, 'Oh, BTS were wondering if you might have a song for them,'" Martin, 44, told Entertainment Weekly's Alex Suskind. "The little indie side of me was like, 'No [working with] boy bands.' And then I was like, 'Yeah, but that's 1998 you speaking. Like, you really like this band.' The K-pop thing is very different to what we're used to, and it's quite regimented. But within that, these seven boys are really friends and really a band just like we're a band. It's no different."

Suskind noted that Martin traveled to South Korea to work with the K-pop juggernauts on the smash single, which according to Billboard's Gary Trust became Coldplay's second No. 1 on the Hot 100—first since 2008's "Viva La Vida"—and BTS' sixth chart-topper, all since September 2020.

The EW profile also examines Martin's hesitancy to team up with prominent, five-time Grammy-winning pop producer Max Martin: "And then, I was gradually, like, I do really like [Katy Perry's] 'Hot N Cold.' I do like [Taylor Swift's] 'Shake It Off.' I just kept loving and noticing all of the songs he produced or co-wrote."

Martin produced one of the 17 tracks on Everyday Life, Coldplay's eighth studio album that arrived in November 2019, and every track on the band's Music of the Spheres album, out Friday (Oct. 15).

Listen to "My Universe" below.

Adele: I 'bawled my eyes out' while writing 'Easy On Me'

Writing "Easy On Me" was hard on Adele. "It was the first song that I wrote for the album, so going back to the beginning of 2019, really," the 33-year-old told Greg James for BBC Radio 1. "I was quite shocked that I got at it straight away. Like, you know, I hadn't been back in the studio for like four, five years before that. It was just, you know, I was making decisions in my life, which have been well-documented over the last few years."
Scott Speedman on returning to 'Grey's Anatomy': 'It just felt right'

Grey's Anatomy fans squealed when news broke Scott Speedman was signed on as a series regular for season 18. The 46-year-old actor stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show to discuss how the opportunity to reprise his 2018 role of Dr. Nick Marsh came to be. Ellen Pompeo, who has starred as the titular Dr. Meredith Grey since the record-breaking primetime medical drama's 2005 premiere, personally reached out to Speedman.
Chris Martin's mum tests positive for coronavirus

Chris Martin's mother was unable to see the band perform this week because she has tested positive for coronavirus. Chris Martin's mum has tested positive for coronavirus. The Coldplay frontman admitted his mother Alison has an "interesting relationship" with the group's songs but she wasn't able to see them perform 'Human Heart', her favourite song from their new album 'Music From the Spheres', with Fleur East in London earlier this week because she's been forced to isolate at home after contracting the virus.
Taylor Swift
Max Martin
Chris Martin
Katy Perry
BTS and Megan Thee Stallion to collaborate again?

BTS and Megan Thee Stallion have hinted at doing another collaboration. The K-Pop septet - comprising RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V and Suga - recently joined forces on a remix of megahit 'Butter', and they've already discussed hitting the studio again in the future. In a conversation captured in...
Coldplay and BTS Collaboration 'My Universe' Debuts at No. 1

"My Universe" was not a streaming monster, compared to the tunes that usually top the chart; it amassed 8.5 million streams in its debut week. But that was more than made up for by the track's sales strength — something that's to be expected with any BTS track — with 136,000 downloads for the premiere frame.
Chris Martin Gave the Sweetest Shoutout to Dakota Johnson During a Coldplay Concert

In the five years that they've been a couple, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have kept their relationship for the most part private. They decline to talk about their romance in the press, and very rarely are they photographed together by the paparazzi — so, it came as a surprise to fans when the singer publicly declared his love for his actress girlfriend during a packed Coldplay concert.
This Video Of Chris Martin Giving BTS' Jin His Guitar Is Everything

BTS and Coldplay have the sweetest friendship. It all started when the septet covered "Fix You" during their MTV Unplugged appearance in February 2020, prompting Coldplay to praise their cover of the hit 2005 single on Twitter. After months of collaboration rumors, the global superstars finally dropped their song "My Universe" together on Sept. 24. To celebrate their team-up, BTS' Jin revealed that Chris Martin gifted him his favorite guitar. If you wanted to see the exact moment it happened, watch the video of BTS meeting Coldplay for the first time below.
Chris Martin Describes How 'Very Natural' BTS Collab Happened

"Someone said to us 18 months ago, 'oh BTS want to do a song with you,'" Martin said, telling Duran that the group love the septet's music, but weren't sure if a joint song made sense. "That's never going to work, that's ridiculous," Martin recalled thinking. But during the Spheres sessions, when "My Universe" manifested, "it felt like this was the song for BTS and us to do," Martin said, describing the track as being about "love that's difficult that has to transcend borders."
Chris Martin Says Coldplay Won't Play Glastonbury This Year

Chris Martin has ruled out a Glastonbury appearance for Coldplay in 2022. The four-time headliners of the Somerset bash announced their 2022 touring plans on Thursday, with dates at London's Wembley Stadium and Glasgow's Hampden Park confirmed for June 2022. Glastonbury, though, is not on the schedule. Speaking to NME,...
Chris Martin Dedicates 'My Universe' to Girlfriend Dakota Johnson at Concert

Chris Martin had one special admirer in the audience on Tuesday night at his Coldplay show in London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire theater. In addition to bringing some special guests onstage, like Ed Sheeran, Martin also took the time to call out a very important audience member. "This is about...
Chris Martin can't afford space trip

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin wants to go into space - but despite an estimated worth of £125 million, he doesn't think he can afford it. Chris Martin wants to go into space - but doesn't think he can afford it. The Coldplay frontman - who is worth an estimated £125...
BTS, Jonas Brothers & More Give Credit to Their Collaborators in Recording Academy Campaign

In a move to give credit to the creators behind some of our favorite music, the Academy aims to recognize the "many producers, engineers, songwriters, composers, mixers, instrumentalists, and other creators who contribute to the music recording process," according to a release. This year's initiative includes an artist-driven social media activation, as well as virtual congressional meetings with Academy members to discuss fair compensation for music creators.
Beloved 'American Idol' Country Singer Gets Record Deal

He may not have become the next American Idol, but that doesn't mean Alex Miller isn't finding plenty of success. Just months after the Kentucky teen was eliminated from the ABC signing competition after he wouldn't stray from his country roots, Miller landed a record deal with Billy Jam Records!
Miranda Lambert's New Song 'If I Was a Cowboy' Is a Wild West Dream

Miranda Lambert dials up the Wild West imagery in a brand new song. "If I Was a Cowboy" is peppered with references to wanted posters, tumbleweeds, and six-guns, and is the country singer's first solo single since "Settling Down," off the Wildcard album. "If I was a cowboy, I'd be wild and free / rolling around these towns like tumbleweeds," Lambert sings in the chorus, dreaming of wide-open expanses and endless opportunity and boasting about her rebellious streak: "You thought the west was wild / but you ain't saddled up with me." The payoff line comes with a gender-flipping wink — "If...
Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani Is 'Constantly' On Him About One Thing

Blake Shelton wrote a special song for Gwen Stefani on their wedding day called "We Can Reach The Stars," and it will be on Blake's upcoming Body Language Deluxe album. Blake told Seth Meyers last night (10/06), "And Gwen has always… She is constantly on my a– about, I should be writing more songs. 'How come you don't write more songs?' And I have gotten lazy about it over the years. And so I decided, 'Well, you know, I'll step up and come up with something,' and so I did."
JoJo Siwa reveals what Derek Hough said to her after he was booed for his 'right' critique on 'Dancing with the Stars'

"Dancing with the Stars" has a (limited) studio audience again for Season 30, and if there's one thing you can count on the fans for, it is the unnecessary booing of constructive, fair critiques from the judges that are actually helpful for the celebrity. After JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson's peppy cha-cha on Monday, Derek Hough advised her to learn to harness her energy in her routines. "I think with you, more is more, right? But sometimes, especially on the side by side, more isn't more. You've got to contain that energy a little bit. It can get a little bit...
