Dodgers vs. Giants, NLDS Game 4 live updates: Buehler gets the start

The arch rival San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers begin their best-of-five NLDS on Friday at Oracle Park in San Francisco. This marks the first time in the modern era -- i.e., 1900 onward -- that the Dodgers and Giants franchises have met in the postseason. It's also a true clash of titans, as the Giants during the regular season went 107-55 and finished a game ahead of the 106-56 Dodgers. This NLDS now owns the record for most combined wins, 213, by two teams meeting in a playoff series. It's also the first time that two teams winning at least 105 games each during the regular season have met in the playoffs.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO