How to watch Tyler Perry’s ‘House of Payne’: Premiere date, time, channel, stream for free

A new season of Hoarders starts tonight at 8/7c on A&E. Tune in to join a new group of families ready to dig in, get personal, and excavate hoards long left unacknowledged. Hoarders zooms in on those caught in the grips of extreme hoarding. Featuring experts in psychology and intensive cleanup, the show asks these individuals to look inward—attempting to unpack some of the reasons for their compulsion—before digging into the hoard itself. Family members and other loved ones are also included in the process, working closely with the team of experts while providing support for their parent, friend, or sibling. You don’t want to miss the season premiere of this Emmy-nominated reality series.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO