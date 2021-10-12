How to watch Tyler Perry’s ‘House of Payne’: Premiere date, time, channel, stream for free

Another episode of Dancing with the Stars season 30 airs tonight at 8/7c on ABC. Watch the remaining contestants dance their way to the mirrorball trophy. Hosted by iconic supermodel Tyra Banks, Dancing with the Stars asks a group of celebrities to learn and perform intricate choreography alongside a professional. Paired with a seasoned dancer, these famous competitors must strive to impress a panel of renowned ballroom experts like Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. Which celebrity-pro couple is in trouble tonight? During Disney Week, Kenya Moore & Brandon Armstrong, Matt James & Lindsay Arnold, and Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess were in jeopardy. Tune in tonight at 8/7c to see who comes out on top, and who may be at risk of elimination.
