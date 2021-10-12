CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

How to watch Tyler Perry’s ‘House of Payne’: Premiere date, time, channel, stream for free

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
MLive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler Perry’s family sitcom is coming back with new episodes this week. “House of Payne” premieres on BET on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). You can also watch the show on FuboTV, Philo and Sling. The comedy series is about a multigenerational, working class family...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Payne
Person
Lavan Davis
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Keshia Knight Pulliam
Person
Lance Gross
Person
Philo
Person
Anne Mcclain
Person
Demetria Mckinney
MassLive.com

Madonna’s ‘Madame X’ concert film premieres on Paramount+ this week: How to watch and stream for free

“Madame X,” a concert experience turned documentary, is streaming exclusively on Paramount+ this week. The film about Madonna’s performance in Lisbon, Portugal will be available to stream on Paramount+ (free trial) on Friday, Oct. 8. The footage comes from Madonna’s 2019 tour, just before the COVID-19 outbreak. “Madame X,” according...
MOVIES
MassLive.com

Ava DuVernay’s docuseries ‘Home Sweet Home’ premieres this week: How to watch, time, channel, trailer

“Home Sweet Home” premieres on NBC on Friday, Oct. 15, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on Peacock or on FuboTV. The docuseries, directed by Ava DuVernay, follows “real families who experience a different way of life when they trade homes.” The heartwarming series will take viewers into the diverse households and document people stepping out of their comfort zone to see how others live. The premise of the series is to “challenge racial, religious, economic, geographic, gender and identity assumptions.” At the end of each hourlong episode, the families will meet and discuss what they learned from one another’s living situation.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Fubotv#Verizon Fios#At T#Directv#Dish#Blue
MLive.com

‘Fear of the Walking Dead’ premieres new season on AMC: How to watch, trailer

“Fear the Walking Dead” Season 7 premieres on AMC on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). You can also watch the show on Philo, Sling and FuboTV. This “Walking Dead” spinoff series is a post-apocalyptic horror series created by Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson for AMC. “Fear of the Walking Dead” explores the new world brought on post-zombie attacks and how the survivors continue to try to escape the undead.
TV SERIES
MLive.com

How to Watch “Wakefield” series premiere

Tonight at 9/8c on Showtime, tune in to watch the series premiere of Wakefield. This new psychological drama blends comedy with insanity, blurring the line between mental stability and a complete loss of control. This new series follows gifted nurse Nik Katira (Rudi Dharmalingam), a brilliant mind employed by a...
WAKEFIELD, MI
Deadline

‘Family Reunion’ Renewed For Third & Final Season By Netflix With New Showrunners

Netflix has renewed multi-camera comedy series Family Reunion, starring Loretta Devine and Tia Mowry-Hardrict, for a 10-episode third season, which will be its last. The series’ writers Adrienne Carter and Arthur Harris have been elevated to executive producers and showrunners for the final season. They are succeeding in the showrunner position series’ creator Meg DeLoatch who will continue to executive produce. Additionally, Robert Prinz will serve as an executive producer for Season 3. Stars Devine, Mowry-Hardrict, Anthony Alabi, Talia Jackson, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Cameron J. Wright and Jordyn Raya James are returning. Richard Roundtree will continue to recur. The first two seasons of Family...
TV SERIES
MLive.com

How to Watch “Hoarders” new season starts tonight

A new season of Hoarders starts tonight at 8/7c on A&E. Tune in to join a new group of families ready to dig in, get personal, and excavate hoards long left unacknowledged. Hoarders zooms in on those caught in the grips of extreme hoarding. Featuring experts in psychology and intensive cleanup, the show asks these individuals to look inward—attempting to unpack some of the reasons for their compulsion—before digging into the hoard itself. Family members and other loved ones are also included in the process, working closely with the team of experts while providing support for their parent, friend, or sibling. You don’t want to miss the season premiere of this Emmy-nominated reality series.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
MLive.com

How to Watch “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula” season 4 premiere

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula is finally back! After an achingly long hiatus, the glamorously horrifying drag competition returns for another iconic season of scares, exterminations, killer looks, and more. Watch the first episode of season 4 today, October 19th—only on Shudder. Just in time for Halloween, Dragula is making a...
TV & VIDEOS
MLive.com

How to Watch “Dancing with the Stars” new episodes every Monday

Another episode of Dancing with the Stars season 30 airs tonight at 8/7c on ABC. Watch the remaining contestants dance their way to the mirrorball trophy. Hosted by iconic supermodel Tyra Banks, Dancing with the Stars asks a group of celebrities to learn and perform intricate choreography alongside a professional. Paired with a seasoned dancer, these famous competitors must strive to impress a panel of renowned ballroom experts like Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. Which celebrity-pro couple is in trouble tonight? During Disney Week, Kenya Moore & Brandon Armstrong, Matt James & Lindsay Arnold, and Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess were in jeopardy. Tune in tonight at 8/7c to see who comes out on top, and who may be at risk of elimination.
TV SHOWS
MLive.com

How to Watch “The Bachelorette” watch season 18 premiere for free

Tonight at 8/7c on ABC, The Bachelorette returns for another season of drama, love, and wild fun. Watch Michelle Young meet this fall’s group of eligible bachelors. “Michelle Young looks for the Superman to her Superwoman, ready to find love and start a family of her own.” -ABC The Bachelorette...
NFL
MLive.com

How to Watch “Games People Play” season 2 premiere

Tonight (October 19th) at 10/9c on BET, tune in to watch the season 2 premiere of Games People Play. This sexy drama series returns for another season of love, lust, and tests of loyalty. Games People Play, based on Angela Burt-Murray’s book Games Divas Play, features a cast of players...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Ozark’s’ Final Season to Premiere in January 2022 on Netflix (TV News Roundup)

The final season of “Ozark” will premiere Jan. 21, 2022 on Netflix with its first seven episodes. The second seven-episode half of the season will then follow later in the year. “Ozark” follows the Byrde family’s criminal enterprise in the Ozarks. As patriarch Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) put it in the series premiere back in 2017, “Money is, at its essence, that measure of a man’s choices.” That quote is laid over the beginning of a teaser for the final season, implying it will come back to haunt him in the show’s final run. The final season stars Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy