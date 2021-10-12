CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Innovative cuisine’: Barbacoa’s owners launch Downtown Boise Mexican restaurant: brunch to dinner to late night

By Don Day - BoiseDev editor
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“With innovative cuisine, one-of-a-kind hand-crafted cocktails, and art-filled walls, Coa De Jima is a full sensory experience.”. That’s the marketing pitch for Downtown Boise’s newest restaurant, Coa De Jima. BoiseDev first told you about the project from Barbacoa co-founder Martine Castoro early this year. Now, after an extensive remodel of the former El Gallo Giro spot on Main St., Coa De Jima is open.

