‘Innovative cuisine’: Barbacoa’s owners launch Downtown Boise Mexican restaurant: brunch to dinner to late night
“With innovative cuisine, one-of-a-kind hand-crafted cocktails, and art-filled walls, Coa De Jima is a full sensory experience.”. That’s the marketing pitch for Downtown Boise’s newest restaurant, Coa De Jima. BoiseDev first told you about the project from Barbacoa co-founder Martine Castoro early this year. Now, after an extensive remodel of the former El Gallo Giro spot on Main St., Coa De Jima is open.boisedev.com
Comments / 0