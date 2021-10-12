Galaxy of Lights returning to Huntsville Botanical Garden, here’s how to buy tickets

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s a Christmas tradition across the Tennessee Valley, and it’s back for its 26th season.

The Huntsville Botanical Garden announced Tuesday the Galaxy of Lights will return with a mix of familiar sights and some new features.

For the first time, a special path will be set up for Walking Nights, taking walkers through a unique experience through the interior of the garden.

The season opens on Thursday, November 11, and walking nights take place each night through Sunday, November 28, except Thanksgiving Day, starting at 5:15 p.m. and the last group each night entering the garden at 8:30 p.m.

Furry friends are welcome to join on Nov. 15, 16, 22, and 23 for Dog Walking Nights.

And if the November weather outside is frightful, don’t fret.

Driving nights start on Thursday, December 2 and last until Saturday, January 1, 2022. The first group of cars can enter the garden starting at 5:30 p.m. and the last group can enter at 9 p.m. each night, except Christmas day.

Tickets for all the events can be bought in advance online or at the garden’s front desk inside the Propst Guest Center. Garden officials recommend purchasing walking night tickets in advance to guarantee their spot inside the Garden.

For the 2021 season, member ticket prices are as follows:

$13 for adults, $7 for their kids 3-15 years old on non-peak walking nights (Nov. 11-18)

$16 for adults, $10 for their kids on peak walking nights (Nov. 19-28)

$20 per car for pre-purchased driving tickets

For members of the general public, the 2021 prices are:

$16 for adults, $10 for their kids 3-15 years old on non-peak walking nights (Nov. 11-18)

$19 for adults, $12 for their kids on peak walking nights (Nov. 19-28)

$25 per car for pre-purchased driving tickets

Dog tickets will cost an additional $4 on Dog Walking Nights and driving tickets purchased at the gate will cost $30 or $35 depending on the night. For walking nights, those with an EBT card can get in at the gate for $3 per person by showing their card to garden staff.

For more information on ticket prices, registration for the annual Galaxy of Lights 3K and 5K, and a link to buy tickets, visit the HBG website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.