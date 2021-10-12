HGTV's Jasmine Roth Demystifies Home Renovation Process With Vibrant Debut Book 'House Story' (Review)

When the people behind the scenes at HGTV have an idea for a new show, you can count on the fact that it’ll be entertaining. “Houses with History,” is the newest show in the lineup, and it’s one that is going to have people tuning in to see what it’s all about. The show focuses on homes that are, well, older. We are not talking about homes that were built in the 80s, either. We are talking about homes in Massachusetts that were built centuries ago. Designers are restoring these once-fabulous homes to their former glory, and we are here for it. Here is everything you need to know.

