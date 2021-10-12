CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Releases New Trailer for Colin Kaepernick Series 'Colin in Black & White'

By Wilton Jackson
"Since the day I was born, my passion, my love was being a quarterback... but what you start out as is not necessarily what you become."

Netflix released a new trailer for its Colin Kaepernick series, Colin in Black & White, on Tuesday. The six-episode drama, slated to debut Oct. 29, stars Jaden Michael as a young Kaepernick.

"Since the day I was born, my passion, my love was being a quarterback," Kaepernick says in the trailer. "But what you start out as is not necessarily what you become."

"While I was in high school, I felt a lot of different emotions. Sometimes scary, sometimes fun. It turned out that my competition wasn't only on the field."

The scripted series will pinpoint Kaepernick's struggles early in his life with class, culture, identity and football. The former NFL star was adopted by a white family in California at five weeks old.

"I assumed their [parents] privilege was mine," Kaepernick says in the new trailer. "I was in for a rude awakening. I couldn't rebel because I didn't know how. But now, trust your power, love your blackness, you will know who you are."

Kaepernick's parents in the series will be played by Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman and Golden Globe winner Mary-Louise Parker. Kaepernick was a multisport athlete at John H. Pitman High School before attending college at Nevada and being drafted by the 49ers in the 2011 NFL draft.

While he led San Francisco to a Super bowl appearance, Kaepernick kneeling in protest of police brutality and institutional racism created public controversy. As a result, after he entered free agency in 2017, he was never signed by a NFL team.

Kaepernick filed a grievance against the league and accused league owners of collusion in preventing him from playing. He later reached a confidential settlement with the NFL.

