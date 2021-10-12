CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Logan Ryan on Giants' defensive struggles: 'We just have to execute better'

By Writers
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07AlQh_0cP8LYNk00

“Every game is a learning experience. We had some injuries, but I thought we started off the game pretty well, but it kind of wore down and some of our mistakes got exposed. We didn’t play well enough and didn’t execute at a high enough level. Defensively we have to execute better, and figure out what’s not going well and work on that. We had some stuff where we weren’t in position to make plays and didn’t do our jobs.”

Everyone has been wondering what has gone wrong with the Giants’ defensive unit this season, and the above was Logan Ryan’s explanation of what happened in Dallas, at least, when he joined Moose & Maggie for his bi-weekly appearance on the WFAN Giants Report.

As for the season in its entirety, well, Ryan noted that the 2020 Giants also struggled, but execution is the name of the game across the board.

“I just think it’s a combo of a little of everything, but it comes down to execution, and 11 has to be working as one,” he said. “We’re trying to get everyone gelling. We played better in New Orleans, but I don’t think we executed well enough in a hostile environment to beat Dallas. We have to execute better and put guys in better positions to do their jobs better. We’re not making excuses or running from that.”

Tackling isn’t as big of an issue as it seems, Ryan says – “it could be better, but there will always be missed tackles and dynamic players,” he said – but it has to be “a collective effort.”

“The swarm will make up for it,” Ryan said. “I mean, (Kadarius Toney) probably made more Cowboys miss alone than they did to us, but things happen. You have to get guys to the ground and it’s a collective effort.”

Listen to New York sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Giants team gear

That collective is without stud middle linebacker Blake Martinez, out for the season with a torn ACL suffered in the loss to Atlanta, but it’s also unfair to pin any linebacker deficiencies squarely on Tae Crowder, the new middle linebacker.

“Tae stepped in for Blake and had the best game of his career, and we won in New Orleans,” Ryan reminded. “Hats off to Dallas, we didn’t play lights out. Tae is doing a great job of what’s asked of him; I don’t think you can expect him to be Blake Martinez because no one is, but it has to get done a different way.”

The same goes for criticism about highly-paid corner Adoree Jackson possibly being too passive and leaving receivers too big of a cushion.

“One thing about cornerbacks: you have to be a different breed,” Ryan said. “Like a pitcher, they’re out on an island, and if they get beat on one play, everyone roasts them. He gets paid a lot of money and has earned a lot of respect in this league, and when the result isn’t good, that’s what you get. But you have to let them play how they play, because for him, that’s generated a lot more successes than failures over his career.”

To be fair to all, it wasn’t until Week 6 last year that the Giants won their first game, so even if they lose this Sunday, they’re at worst in the same spot as 2020 – and that goes for their togetherness, too.

“We’re together, and we had a rough start to last season and came together then too,” Ryan said. “They did a good job putting good character in that locker room, so that’s not something that needs to be questioned.

Questioning scheme or tackling, I can see that, but everyone here is on the same page and wants a better outcome, and it starts with making the process better.”

Follow WFAN's midday team on Twitter: @MandMWFAN, @MarcMalusis, @MaggieGray, and @TheHoffWFAN

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Week 7 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

Six teams, including heavy hitters like the Bills, Chargers, and Cowboys, are on bye this week, and with the usual amount of tough matchups and depth-depleting injuries, Week 7 fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions likely feel impossible for some. As always, we're here to help with expert lineup advice and NFL DFS tips so you know who to start in season-long and daily lineups.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Logan Ryan
Person
Blake Martinez
giants.com

Logan Ryan happy for Dak Prescott's recovery

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Few players have enjoyed as much success against the Giants in recent years as Dallas' Dak Prescott, but the visitors will be happy to see him take the field when the teams meet Sunday in AT&T Stadium. In Week 5 one year ago, Prescott suffered a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Cowboys#New Orleans#American Football#Moose Maggie#The Wfan Giants Report#Acl
247Sports

New York Giants CB Logan Ryan recalls Dak Prescott injury as 'freakish play'

New York Giants cornerback Logan Ryan is preparing to return to AT&T Stadium this Sunday where, a year ago, he ended the season of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott by fracturing his ankle on a tackle. On Thursday, Ryan reflected on that play and attempted to recall what took place during it.
NFL
Yardbarker

Breaking Down the New York Giants Run Defense Struggles

Last season the Giants had a top ten defense against the run. Led by middle linebacker Blake Martinez and his 151 tackles, the opposition averaged 4.1 yards per rush in 2020, just under the league average. What a difference a year makes. Not only have the Giants lost Martinez for...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Newsday

Giants' new gameplan on defense: 'We've got to simplify'

Patrick Graham seems to have hit a tipping point. After the Giants allowed the Cowboys to have their most prolific and balanced game in nearly 40 years – they hadn’t had at least 300 passing yards and 200 rushing yards on the same day since 1983 – the defensive coordinator was blunt about the effort from his unit.
NFL
WFAN Sports Radio

Giants start strong but quickly fall apart in lopsided loss to Rams

On a day where Daniel Jones was able to play just a week after leaving a huge division game with a concussion, on a day where they honored the 10-year anniversary of the Big Blue squad that upset the Patriots (for the second time) in Super Bowl XLVI, the Giants lost to the Rams 38-11 in a game that was never as close as that score might even attempt to indicate.
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants defensive captain Logan Ryan calls unit's effort 'unacceptable'

Logan Ryan was the first player to arrive in the Giants’ postgame interview room on Sunday, still in full uniform. Why the rush? The veteran defensive back said that as a captain, he felt a responsibility to answer for the defense’s latest flop, this time in the form of a 38-11 loss to the Rams at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
chatsports.com

New York Giants haven’t lost locker room according to Logan Ryan

To say the New York Giants are having a bad season would be an understatement. The team’s current 1-5 record contrasts sharply with the offseason talk from coaches and organization leaders about building something and improving from last year, and the most recent loss erased most of the optimism gained from the Giants’ sole win.
NFL
NFL

Logan Ryan | Say Their Stories

New York Giants safety Logan Ryan, like many of us, was disgusted by the murder of George Floyd. Ryan, being the son of a retired Camden New Jersey police officer, thought there must be a solution to the problem that is police brutality in our country. Thus, they formed RAST - Ryan's Alternative Solutions Training - a training method that helps officers lead with empathy when dealing with people in their community. In the 2021 series of Say Their Stories we explore how the men in this league have gone from "saying their names" to creating tangible change in their communities.
NFL
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
973
Followers
4K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy