Ed Sheeran explains proposal to wife saying, 'It was the most human I have ever felt'

Ed Sheeran remembers the pressure he felt when proposing to his wife, Cherry Seaborn, and is telling fans it was the most humbling moment of his life.

In a recent interview with Norwegian-Swedish talk show Skavlan, Sheeran opened up about the moments leading up to his proposal and why it made it feel the most human he’s ever felt in his life.

“On the day, it was pissing down rain and I’d built a f***ing pergola at the end of the garden to do it [propose]” Sheeran disclosed. “I kept saying, ‘We should go for a walk,’ and she was like, ‘No!’ I was like, ‘Are you sure you don’t want to go for a walk?’... Time was ticking. There was a date engraved on the ring and I was like, ‘I’ve got to do it today!’ It gets to 9pm and I was like, ‘For f*** sake!’”

Despite less than ideal weather, Sheeran was able to lure his girlfriend at the time into place, but still was unsure she’s even say yes.

“I was walking into it like, ‘I don’t know if she is going to say yes,” said Sheeran.

“I remember getting down on one knee and said, ‘Will you marry me?’ And she was like, ‘Are you f***ing joking?’,” Sheeran shared. “There was this long silence and I just went, ‘Please?’”

He continued, “It was the most human I have ever felt because in my career sometimes you find it is like, ‘Can I do this?’ and people are just like, ‘Yeah.' You kind of get to a point where it becomes normal. Then you’re in a situation where you are literally on your knees being like, ‘Will you marry me?’ It is such a huge life decision someone has to make in the blink of an eye. Thankfully, she did say yes.”

The couple secretly married in 2018 and welcomed their first child in 2020. Sheeran shared one of his biggest accomplishments is establishing his own family, which cured the loneliness he’s felt coming off the stage as a single man for so many years prior.

“You can have all the accolades in the world, but if you’ve got no one to celebrate it with, what’s the point?”

Sheeran will release his highly anticipated new album = on October 29.