CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

“Win-Win-Win” Meals Pitched

By Paul Bass
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cc3B8_0cP8LKGo00

You get to enjoy great food, out in public. Restaurant owners and workers get a needed boost. And money flows to hungry families.

That all happens if you buy a meal in this second week of New Haven’s annual “restaurant week.”

City government and business promoters made that pitch at a press event Tuesday held outside College Street Music Hall to pump a series of Downtown public events taking place through this weekend.

Events like: a Friday “night market” bazaar that turned out to be a gas when it debuted last week, bringing people together on Orange Street to end the week together. There’s another one coming this Friday.

Events like: “Sidewalk Saturday” sales on Chapel and on Broadway. (Details here.)

Events like: Eating outdoors in the glorious fall weather. Since the pandemic, the city has developed two “promenades” on closed-off former traffic lanes now filled with outdoor seating by restaurants on College Street and on Orange Street.

And events like: Restaurant Week. New Haven has put this one for 13 years, offering special-price fancy fixe-price lunch and dinner meals at 22 eateries. This year the event is two weeks. We’re halfway through it. It runs through Saturday. (Click here for details.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjzUq_0cP8LKGo00

“No one has any excuse not to come” this year, said city Economic Development Administrator Mike Piscitelli (pictured), given the weather, the variety of restaurants, the need to support restaurant owners and cooks and waitstaff emerging from the financial pandemic financial ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iB2j_0cP8LKGo00

... and the decision to send part of every meal receipt to CT Food Share, the state’s central food bank. “It’s a win-win-win,” said Lisa Maas (pictured), state president of Citizens Financial Group, the event’s financial sponsor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZB4Oc_0cP8LKGo00

CT Food Share CEO Jason Jakubowski (pictured) estimated that 480,000 people in Connecticut are food insecure. That means they’re regularly faced with a choice between paying rent or buying food. It means they at least sometimes go hungry.

Jakubowski attended the event after “having a great lunch with my old friend Lou Mangini at South Bay.”

“This is a very helpful way for us to meet our goals,” he said of Restaurant Week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Alders OK Heights Sale For New Apartments

The Board of Alders overwhelmingly approved selling a 1.29-acre Hemingway Street plot for $40,000 to a New York City-based developer that plans to build 27 new apartments on the vacant site, which includes wetlands. Local legislators took that vote Monday night during their latest regular bimonthly meeting. The meeting took...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

A New Day Celebrated At Goffe St. Park

Napoleon Jenkins jumped from the gleaming bars of the jungle gym, his feet landing on the spongy surface of the Goffe Street Park playground with a soft thud. “It’s pretty good,” said the 8-year-old, grinning, testing out the new surface, one of a host of improvements at the park. The...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

55-Year Union Station Deal Advances

Alders unanimously advanced a proposed new city-state accord that would provide a 55-year roadmap for the operation and redevelopment of Union Station. That was the outcome of Thursday night’s Board of Alders Finance Committee meeting, which took place online via Zoom and YouTube Live. The committee alders unanimously endorsed a...
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Restaurants
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
New Haven, CT
Food & Drinks
New Haven Independent

It Took A Village To Build A Garden

A new community garden sprouted in four hours at Dr. Reginald Mayo Early Learning School, with help from students at the other end of New Haven’s public school age range. For the past three years, Mayo Principal Monique Brunson has been talking with United Way and green-themed Common Ground about enhancing the school’s outdoor spaces.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

In The Heights, 3 Candidates = 3 Opinions

Fair Haven Heights voters have more choices than anyone else in town in this year’s general election: Three different candidates are seeking their support for alder in the Nov. 2 election, and they offer three mixes of positions on issues ranging from health care to policing. They all promise to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Center Leads Into The Mystic

Unable to find a convenient or affordable cave? Are the crazy schedules, noise, and constant challenges of New Haven life playing havoc with your quest for solitude and purpose?. Don’t fear. Albertus Magnus College’s new Meister Eckhart Center just may have a solution for you: Learn how to be an...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Chamber Names Howard K. Hill New Board Chair

The Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce honored three local movers and shakers at its annual meeting and business leadership awards event: Howard K. Hill, Carlton Highsmith, and Heather LaTorra. The event took place Thursday afternoon at the Omni Hotel on Temple Street. The chamber named Hill its new board...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecure#Ct#Street Music#Food Drink#Chapel#Ct Food Share#Central Food Bank#Citizens Financial Group
New Haven Independent

Orange Street’s Reconnection Draws Near

Painted crosswalks, protected bike lanes, sculptural light fixtures, and pedestrian crossing signals now line a new almost-finished Orange Street intersection that—when it opens in a few weeks—will mark the culmination of the city’s latest efforts to stitch together downtown and the Hill. That new intersection connects Orange Street and South...
ORANGE, CT
New Haven Independent

Horses Roam Park, On A Healing Mission

On her fifth birthday, Ariana Akani made a new friend named Strawberry. If all goes well, Strawberry will return to New Haven and Ariana again in the spring — and perhaps offer her a ride. Strawberry was one of four horses that roamed Goffe Street Park Sunday afternoon. New Haveners...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

The Amistad Comes Home

Paula Mann-Agnew looked across the waters of New Haven Harbor at the 78-foot Baltimore Clipper replica of the Spanish schooner, La Amistad, docked, in all its majesty, at Long Wharf Pier. “Sankofa,” Mann-Agnew, executive director of Discovering Amistad, told a gathering Saturday of 50 people in the cool autumn air....
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Resistance Festival Gives People The Power

A piece of artwork hanging in Bregamos Community Theater summed up the theme of the Festival de la Resistencia, which took place at the Blatchley Avenue arts and community space Saturday afternoon. It made a serious point: A fist smoked down from the sky to smite the people on a city street. The people were not crushed; they pushed back. And someone was there to document their struggle, and let the world see, even as the city burned around them. But the seriousness of the subject was delivered in a colorful, vivacious tone, full of life and action. It drew you in and made you want to be a part of it — and it was the work of multiple artists’ hands.
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
New Haven Independent

Fighting Lawsuit, Builders Cancel Donation

As a lawsuit drags on over a Kensington Street Park playground, an affordable housing developer has canceled a promise to donate apartments to a neighborhood nonprofit. That’s the latest chapter in the ongoing tussle over the future of the playground and plans to Boston-based TCB/The Community Builders to build new apartments there.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Townshend Estate Sold For $2.6M

A lifelong East Shore resident and former alder has succeeded in his quest to save the Raynham Estate — after closing on the 26.25-acre former Townshend family home and its surrounding properties for $2.6 million. According to the city land records database, on Sept. 21, East Shore Partners LLC purchased...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

ConnCAT Place Flag Raised Above Dixwell Plaza

Dixwell Plaza’s redevelopers raised a flag above the fraying mid-century shopping complex to celebrate gaining site control of the neighborhood-anchoring block—and to point ahead towards the strip’s pending transformation into ConnCAT Place. Connecticut Center for Arts and Technology (ConnCAT) President and CEO Genevive Walker joined roughly a dozen ConnCAT staffers,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Former-Street Sale Eyed For 16 Apts.

The city plans to sell off a portion of a highway-obliterated former street to make way for a proposed new 16-unit apartment building on Upper Street Street. Those plans are detailed in a proposed order recently submitted as a communication to the Board of Alders. The order calls on the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Residential Waterfront Plan Pitched

Imagine picking up lunch at a food hall, picnicking as kids play in a sculpture park, and viewing New Haven Harbor up close as residents move in and out of two new apartment towers. A developer offered that pitch at a hearing about plans to build up to 500 apartments...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Double Flip Nets 2 LLCs Quick $180K

Tenants of a three-family “lemon” of a house on Liberty Street are wondering how two landlords managed to walk away with $180,000 by double-selling a property that they say remains a dump. The property in question is at 50 Liberty St. It’s a three-and-a-quarter-story, three-family house tucked away on a...
REAL ESTATE
New Haven Independent

West Hills Harvest Fest Builds Support For Reopening “The Shack”

A hundred West Hills residents gathered Saturday to participate in a Ward 30 Harvest Festival on at West Rock Stream Academy. The event was launched by West Hills officials and the board of “333 Valley Street: an Intergenerational Organization, Inc.” to raise money towards reviving an after-school program held in the building widely known in the area as “The Shack,” a community service center up the street that that was last open decades ago.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

United Way Makes Flexibility Pitch To Lure Back Workers

United Way of Connecticut is proposing that businesses help people “get back to work” with an equity approach. At a press event held Tuesday outside New Haven’s Canal Dock Boathouse, the organization announced a four-point plan to help Connecticut business owners and employees out of work bounce back after being impacted by Covid-19.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy