Parson announces cabinet shake-up

By Kermit Miller
 7 days ago

A substantial shake-up Tuesday in the Mike Parson cabinet. New acting directors will take over at the Departments of Economic Development, Mental Health, Social Services, Revenue, and the Office of Administration. Parson named Deputy Director Maggie Kost to succeed Rob Dixon, who is leaving Economic Development for a position with...

