Parson announces cabinet shake-up

A substantial shake-up Tuesday in the Mike Parson cabinet. New acting directors will take over at the Departments of Economic Development, Mental Health, Social Services, Revenue, and the Office of Administration. Parson named Deputy Director Maggie Kost to succeed Rob Dixon, who is leaving Economic Development for a position with...
Governor Mike Parson announces new Acting Directors have been named to five state offices. Parson made the announcement Tuesday, saying two of the appointments go into effect immediately. Office of Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman has stepped down. She’s being replaced by current Department of Revenue Director Ken Zellers. Zellers will be replaced by Acting Director Joseph Plaggenberg who has previously served as the department’s General Counsel.
Governor Mike Parson announced that new Acting Directors will take over at the Department of Economic Development, Department of Mental Health, Department of Social Services, Office of Administration, and Department of Revenue. Department of Economic Development. Maggie Kost will take over as DED Acting Director upon Director Rob Dixon’s departure...
On Friday, October 8th, the State of Missouri announced the creation and availability of spending toolkits for local governments to assist in the allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) local funds. ARPA funds encompass recovery funds for state, local, and tribal governments. The toolkits will provide local governments with...
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday announced five new department heads in a major leadership reshuffle for his administration. Part of the switch-up is because Sarah Steelman stepped down as the commissioner of the Office of Administration, effective Tuesday. Parson’s office hasn’t explained why she...
Did patronage politics play a role in Gov. Mike Parson’s decision to remove a top cabinet member from her job?. Missouri lawmakers need to ask him that, sooner rather than later. The future of higher education in Missouri may be at stake. Tuesday, Parson’s office announced the removal of Sarah...
Photo by MoDOT Northwest. Governor Mike Parson says October 22 is Buckle Up Phone Down Day in Missouri to encourage Missourians to take two simple actions to save lives on the state’s highways – fasten their seat belts and put their phones down while driving. For the fifth straight year,...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has called state lawmakers into special session beginning Monday at the state capitol. The governor’s call includes 34 items. At the top of the list is the redistricting issue. Lawmakers are working on redrawing congressional, senatorial and delegate district lines after new population numbers from the 2020 Census.
Haywood County is struggling to cope with a very unusual situation, two separate states of emergency happening at the same time. A month and a half ago, historic flooding brought loss and anguish to our community, and while that is devastation enough, for nearly two years now COVID-19 has threatened the health of every one of us.
Thursday marked the deadline for all state workers in congregate care facilities, like prisons and veterans homes, in Illinois to receive at least their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31, or AFSCME, said they are still in negotiations with...
QUINCY, Il. (KHQA) — The Adams County Fair draws many people from the surrounding area that help them bring in the money needed to improve and plan for future years. After not having the fair last year, they saw an incredible loss in revenue which put them in a bit of a hole.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services is recommending new ways to improve the quality of care for people in nursing homes. The department says their biggest recommendation is increasing funding to the industry. By doing this it can address disparities like overcrowded and understaffed...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The governor is trying to close a loophole aimed at his school vaccine mandate. Illinois school staff is required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested for the virus each week. However, some staff are suing their districts, saying those are medical procedures that go...
WASHINGTON (TND) - A member of the Loudoun County Public School Board in northern Virginia resigned Friday after months of pushback over her conduct toward parents voicing their concerns about the school system. Board member Beth Barts called her resignation "the right decision" for her and her family in a...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill - (WICS/WRSP) — It could soon be a lot easier for cities to hold remote meetings during future emergencies. Right now, the Governor or the Illinois Department of Public Health must issue an emergency proclamation before a city can conduct any business remotely. The Illinois Municipal League (IML)...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Some lawmakers and community leaders want Illinois to remove a barrier for teenagers who want an abortion. It's something the governor of Illinois said he supports during a press conference on Tuesday. "I'm in favor of a woman's right to choose. I'm in favor of repealing...
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced approval of a U.S. Small Business Administration disaster declaration for areas affected by Tropical Depression Ida. The declaration, which makes low-interest disaster loans available, covers Anne Arundel, Cecil and Montgomery counties, as well as the adjacent counties of Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, and Prince George’s. “I want to thank …
Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces federal approval of Small Business Administration disaster declaration for Tropical Depression Ida"
The post Governor Hogan announces federal approval of Small Business Administration disaster declaration for Tropical Depression Ida appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Baltimore, MD—The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced the creation of the Maryland Commission on Health Equity (MCHE), a new multi-agency commission charged with developing a statewide plan to improve health outcomes and increase health equity in Maryland. The commission will hold its first meeting on October 18. “Reducing health inequalities and improving health […]
The post Maryland Department of Health announces Maryland Commission on Health Equity appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker wants to start removing COVID-19 mitigations in time for the holidays. During a press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 19, Gov. Pritzker said "we want to remove mitigations as we approach the holidays." Specifically, he is hoping to lift some of the mitigations, such as...
Comments / 0