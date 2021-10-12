Sun sticks around for another beautiful autumn day: Northeast Ohio’s Wednesday weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - More sunshine is in the forecast for Wednesday, though the temperature will drop a bit compared to Tuesday. The National Weather Service is calling for highs around 74 tomorrow along with winds from the southwest blowing 7 to 9 mph. Overnight, lows will drop down to about 60, but highs will bounce back into the low 80s on Thursday, though with rain likely throughout the day and night.www.cleveland.com
