A Guide to Tofu: How to Press, Prep, and Cook Different Tofu Types and Textures

Though not a vegetarian, I often seek new ways with vegetables collected at the local farmers’ market. What’s in season dictates my dinner menu musings. Giving dinner a bit more heft, I like to add some protein into the mix, which presents a pristinely blank canvas for all kinds of culinary invention. And that’s where tea comes in. I love the taste of smoky tea infused into creamy firm tofu. When cooked quickly over high heat, those blocks of soy milk alchemized into solid form become the perfect foil for seasonal produce. Feel free to substitute the vegetables called for here with any that are your favorite or might be in season in your part of the world. Think of color, flavor and texture when choosing which members of the vegetable kingdom will grace this dish. Now in my markets, there is an abundance of cooler weather greens (Chinese broccoli, Broccolini, Black kale, Rainbow chard, and many others such as Japanese turnips, butternut squash, and fennel.
