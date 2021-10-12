CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

A Guide to Tofu: How to Press, Prep, and Cook Different Tofu Types and Textures

By Su-Jit Lin
Simply Recipes
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTofu is an affordable, minimally-processed source of protein—a wonder among plants! Invented in China over 2,000 years ago and likely inspired by Mongolia’s cheesemakers, it’s absolutely delicious once you know how to work with it. The tofu most commonly used for cooking comes in plastic packages in soft, medium-firm, firm,...

www.simplyrecipes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This Kind of Cheese, Says Mayo Clinic

There's no denying it: however young you may look or feel at heart, aging is not without its own set of challenges. And while some of them make their presence known—those pesky new aches and pains, for instance—others can be far more subtle, and unfortunately far more dangerous. If you're over the age of 65, this may mean adopting important changes in your wellness plan, including your diet. In particular, experts say that there's one kind of cheese that may put you at serious risk of food-borne illness as a senior, despite being perfectly safe for those under 65. Read on to find out which type of cheese to avoid, and the one way you can still safely enjoy it!
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

Julia Child's Hard-Boiled Egg Trick Is Almost Impossible To Mess Up

Anyone who has ever made hard-boiled eggs has probably run into an issue or two while either cooking them or trying to peel them. Whether you drop them too hard and they crack and leak as they boil or you simply cannot peel them without nicking the egg white, hard-boiled eggs can be surprisingly difficult to deal with. While some people know to stick with older eggs to boil, they might not know why that is. According to Our Everday Life, it's all about how eggs age.
RECIPES
Food Network

In Other Important Questions: What Is Spam Made Of?

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Many people are in the dark about what’s in the Spam can. Bet you also didn't know this: Spam has been made with the same recipe since 1937, with just 6 simple ingredients. World War II and the Korean War spread the lunchmeat from Hormel Foods around the world where it is still revered.
RECIPES
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Silken Tofu#Mapo Tofu#Vegan#Food Drink#Tofu Types And Textures
eatwell101.com

17 Best Appetizer Recipes for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving appetizer recipes – These Thanksgiving appetizer recipes make for easy and elegant dinner starters wether you host an informal family gathering or a fancy dinner with friends! These appetizer recipes are perfect for Thanksgiving, but also for Christmas, or any other holiday party. You’ll love all of these appetizer recipes for Thanksgiving. Enjoy!
RECIPES
Daily Mail

Dumpster diver shows off $1,000 worth of bread, toilet paper, and olive oil she scavenged from Whole Foods trash in ONE NIGHT and none of it had expired

An American dumpster diver has called out her local Whole Foods for throwing away hundreds of dollars of unopened, unexpired products in a single night after she pulled countless packages of bread, olive oil, and even toilet paper from their trash. A TikToker who goes by Dumpster Diving Freegan posted...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
vegnews.com

Vegan Tofu Huevos Rancheros with Seasoned Potatoes

Huevos Rancheros is a classic Mexican breakfast served all around the world. Packed full of protein and fiber, our veganized version of this savory meal uses tofu in place of eggs and black beans to keep you filled until dinner. What you need:. 3 small potatoes, cubed. 8 ounces tofu.
RECIPES
DFW Community News

Thai Coconut Soup with Tofu and Rice

A savory coconut creamy broth, swirls of chili oil floating on top, beautiful veg and cubes of flavor-soaked tofu, and a pile of steamy rice at your service. Warm, rich, savory coconut creamy broth, swirls of chili oil floating on top, beautiful veg and cubes of flavor-soaked tofu, and a pile of steamy rice at your service. This soup is a cool night, sweatshirt sleeves over your palms, curl up and into a warm bowl kinda meal.
RECIPES
Red and Black

Tailgate Guide: Cooking tips

Research your site ahead of time to avoid unexpected hurdles. Are you even allowed to tailgate there? Find out the rules for your spot — like whether you’re allowed to grill over an open flame — so you don’t end up with five raw racks of ribs and no way to cook them.
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

A Beginner’s Guide to Indian Cooking

It’s almost impossible to get your head around what “Indian cooking” is. There’s so much variety to this ancient cuisine, which incorporates different flavors and spices from region to region. Add to that a long history of trade, invasions and colonialism and you’ll find plenty of Persian, Portuguese, British and Dutch influences, among others. If you love how spicy Indian food is, you might be surprised to learn that chiles are a Mexican import, likely brought to India by the Portuguese in the 17th or 18th century.
FOOD & DRINKS
marthastewart.com

What Makes a Shallot Different Than an Onion?

This petite member of the allium family is a favorite ingredient for our food editors. Find out why they're used in so many recipes. If you read a lot recipes, you've inevitably come across shallots in the ingredients list—they pop up everywhere from salad dressings to beef stock, pasta dishes to quiche. They are a member of the allium family, which means shallots are closely related to onions, garlic, and chives. Still, many home cooks are somewhat unfamiliar with shallots; get to know them, though, and you'll have added another very useful ingredient to your cooking repertoire, one that adds a nuanced and smooth depth to a wide variety of dishes.
RECIPES
tching.com

Falling into Tea, Tofu, and Seasonal Vegetables

Though not a vegetarian, I often seek new ways with vegetables collected at the local farmers’ market. What’s in season dictates my dinner menu musings. Giving dinner a bit more heft, I like to add some protein into the mix, which presents a pristinely blank canvas for all kinds of culinary invention. And that’s where tea comes in. I love the taste of smoky tea infused into creamy firm tofu. When cooked quickly over high heat, those blocks of soy milk alchemized into solid form become the perfect foil for seasonal produce. Feel free to substitute the vegetables called for here with any that are your favorite or might be in season in your part of the world. Think of color, flavor and texture when choosing which members of the vegetable kingdom will grace this dish. Now in my markets, there is an abundance of cooler weather greens (Chinese broccoli, Broccolini, Black kale, Rainbow chard, and many others such as Japanese turnips, butternut squash, and fennel.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy