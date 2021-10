PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Depending on your stance about winter, you may be rooting for one El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) phase versus another phase. You may be a fan of El Niño or you may be a fan of La Niña for the winter months. Why? You may have learned over the years that one may mean more […]

PORTLAND, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO