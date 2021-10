There’s been a lot of discussion recently about the four-day work week, as companies such as Kickstarter and Wildbit institute this new policy. Is this a reaction to the biggest complaint about remote work brought about by the pandemic, the endless bleed of work into personal time? This all comes down to a company’s culture of boundaries. How is the code, often unspoken, of work-life balance manifested in your organization? And how do you create a culture of healthy boundaries? As a leader, the challenge of driving innovation to keep your team at peak performance but also staying focused on the bottom line can often come down to culture.

