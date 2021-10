SENSEi SHEAR SYSTEMS started 40 years ago with the idea of making scissors healthier to use. We had started a sharpening business called Precision Edge, shortly after graduating from college. Stylists were handing us shears every day to sharpen. I had taken some ergonomics classes in college, which is a science that looks at the interface of humans and tools in order to optimize human well-being and performance when using those tools. As I worked on the scissors, I kept thinking to myself that the design of hair shears in 1980 was very unhealthy. They were all opposing grip scissors that had equal length handles, and yet stylists were taught to use their ring finger and thumb to use them. That meant reaching your thumb all the way back to your ring finger in order to open and close them.

HAIR CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO