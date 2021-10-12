Watch Airspeeder Flying Race Cars Take First Flight Together
Automakers and companies seem downright determined to make flying cars a reality regardless of the limitations and dangers. There have been countless concepts and plenty of promises, yet they're still just a dream. It's unlikely to become a reality in the near future, though companies like Alauda Aeronautics are trying to take big steps toward imagining it. The company is developing the Airspeeder, a new flying electric race car.www.motor1.com
