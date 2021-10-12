Best bargain true wireless earbuds for under $50

We have a list of the top AirPods alternatives under $100. But what if you're looking for something even cheaper? Say, a wireless earbud half that price or even less? Then this list, the best of budget true wireless earbuds, is for you. And while there are certainly a lot of earbuds that cost less than $50, only a few stand out, and several are surprisingly good for the price. As I like to say, you shouldn't expect the world at this low price, but unlike pricier models from Apple and others, you won't feel heartbroken if you happen to lose them.