Meghan Patrick Smoked Some Geese In South Dakota

Of all the women in the country music world, probably none of them are as passionate about the great outdoors as Meghan Patrick.

She’s a dedicated hunter, and it doesn’t matter if it’s deer, turkey, or waterfowl; she takes advantage of every opportunity she has to get outside and get after it.

Earlier this Spring, Meghan celebrated the release of her new song “Mama Prayed For“ by getting out into the woods and bagging a big turkey. She posted more than just a picture of her with a dead bird, though. Instead she shared a story about the hard work, dedication, and commitment that goes into making a hunt successful, which in turn provides some context to why hunters always look so happy in their grip and grin photos.

As her country music career has grown, she has also grown into a tremendous ambassador for the hunting community.

Her social media presence around her adventures often represents everything good about hunting.

The amazing amount of respect she has for the first buck she ever shot is showcased by the tattoo she got on her arm as a tribute to the deer. She also unabashedly shows off pictures from her hunts while other people in a similar spotlight tend to shy away from being openly proud about hunting for fear of social media backlash. She’s also not scared to admit that she started hunting later in life and still has a lot to learn, but she also understands the conservation value of hunting and often shares that message along with her hunting stories.

She hit the woods hard this turkey season, but as the hunting action slowed down this summer, she still kept busy by releasing her third studio album, “Heart On My Glass,” this past June.

It’s arguably her best project yet, and the album includes a variety of songs that can resonate with any music fan.

The title track and other songs like “Never Giving Up on You,” “Better Story,” and “Liar Too” are more emotionally serious, while other songs, like “Belong In Boots” and “Goes Good With Beer” are more in line with the upbeat, have a good time vibes her music is best known for. Then, of course, the song “My First Car” encapsulates her appreciation for both hunting and Busch Light, two things that go great together.

Beyond just releasing her new album, she also had some other notable musical achievements this summer, like playing her first show at the legendary Ryman Auditorium.

Her big summer shows no signs of slowing down as the calendar turns to fall, though. With the arrival of another hunting season, she’s already back outside and getting after it again.

She recently teamed up with Ducks Unlimited and Browning Firearms for an early-season goose hunt in South Dakota and didn’t leave empty-handed.

The hunt took place at Flatland Flyways, one of the premier outfitters in all of the Dakotas, an area well-known for some of the best waterfowl hunting opportunities in North America.

Like most hunters, she seems most excited about filling her freezer with some fresh meat, and the fact that Ducks Unlimited was involved further highlights her commitment to the conservation aspects of hunting.

Ducks Unlimited is the world leader in wetland conservation and one of the premier conservation organizations in the world.

The organization has conserved more than 15 million acres of wildlife habitat across the continent. Their conservation efforts have made an enormous impact not only in the United States but also in Patrick’s home country of Canada. If you believe in clean water, healthy aquatic ecosystems, support the epic migrations of millions of waterfowl all over the continent, and love to hunt ducks and geese – then you should join Megan and team up with Ducks Unlimited by signing up for a membership today.

The region of South Dakota where this hunt took place is part of what’s known as the prairie pothole region, also known as the duck factory of North America.

According to Ducks Unlimited, the prairie pothole region is the core of what was once the largest expanse of grassland in the world.

Its name comes from a geological phenomenon that left its mark beginning 10,000 years ago when glaciers from the last ice age receded, leaving behind millions of shallow depressions that have since filled with water and turned into a chain of wetlands, known as prairie potholes.

The potholes are rich in plant and aquatic life and provide some of the most critical waterfowl in the world. Agricultural development caused widespread wetland drainage in the area and as a result, the Great Plains and Prairie Pothole Region are now number 1 on the list of the continent’s 25 most important and threatened waterfowl habitats.

By buying a hunting license and a duck stamp, and by supporting organizations like Ducks Unlimited, folks like Meghan and the crew she hunted with are leading the charge when it comes to conserving habitat in one of the most ecologically valuable regions of North America.

“Huge thank you to Browning & Ducks Unlimited and Flatland Flyways for an amazing goose hunt in South Dakota this past weekend. Got to hunt with an amazing crew, learned a lot, ate exceptionally well including the meat I’m bringing home and stayed in a beautiful lodge.

The staff there absolutely spoil you and make it feel like home, 10/10 would recommend. Also, how bout that new vintage tan camo from Browning.”

Shout out to Meghan, only for the excellent new album and musical achievements this summer but also for her successful hunt and continued commitment to representing everything good about hunting, including eating what you shoot, a commitment to conservation, and most importantly, having fun.

“Just a little Browning Firearms family appreciation post… one of my fav people to be in a blind with.”