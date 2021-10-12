CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Meghan Patrick Smoked Some Geese In South Dakota

By Brett Stayton
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00FHvQ_0cP8K2DW00

Of all the women in the country music world, probably none of them are as passionate about the great outdoors as Meghan Patrick.

She’s a dedicated hunter, and it doesn’t matter if it’s deer, turkey, or waterfowl; she takes advantage of every opportunity she has to get outside and get after it.

Earlier this Spring, Meghan celebrated the release of her new song “Mama Prayed For by getting out into the woods and bagging a big turkey. She posted more than just a picture of her with a dead bird, though. Instead she shared a story about the hard work, dedication, and commitment that goes into making a hunt successful, which in turn provides some context to why hunters always look so happy in their grip and grin photos.

As her country music career has grown, she has also grown into a tremendous ambassador for the hunting community.

Her social media presence around her adventures often represents everything good about hunting.

The amazing amount of respect she has for the first buck she ever shot is showcased by the tattoo she got on her arm as a tribute to the deer. She also unabashedly shows off pictures from her hunts while other people in a similar spotlight tend to shy away from being openly proud about hunting for fear of social media backlash. She’s also not scared to admit that she started hunting later in life and still has a lot to learn, but she also understands the conservation value of hunting and often shares that message along with her hunting stories.

She hit the woods hard this turkey season, but as the hunting action slowed down this summer, she still kept busy by releasing her third studio album, “Heart On My Glass,” this past June.

It’s arguably her best project yet, and the album includes a variety of songs that can resonate with any music fan.

The title track and other songs like “Never Giving Up on You,” “Better Story,” and “Liar Too” are more emotionally serious, while other songs, like “Belong In Boots” and “Goes Good With Beer” are more in line with the upbeat, have a good time vibes her music is best known for. Then, of course, the song “My First Car” encapsulates her appreciation for both hunting and Busch Light, two things that go great together.

Beyond just releasing her new album, she also had some other notable musical achievements this summer, like playing her first show at the legendary Ryman Auditorium.

Her big summer shows no signs of slowing down as the calendar turns to fall, though. With the arrival of another hunting season, she’s already back outside and getting after it again.

She recently teamed up with Ducks Unlimited and Browning Firearms for an early-season goose hunt in South Dakota and didn’t leave empty-handed.

The hunt took place at Flatland Flyways, one of the premier outfitters in all of the Dakotas, an area well-known for some of the best waterfowl hunting opportunities in North America.

Like most hunters, she seems most excited about filling her freezer with some fresh meat, and the fact that Ducks Unlimited was involved further highlights her commitment to the conservation aspects of hunting.

Ducks Unlimited is the world leader in wetland conservation and one of the premier conservation organizations in the world.

The organization has conserved more than 15 million acres of wildlife habitat across the continent. Their conservation efforts have made an enormous impact not only in the United States but also in Patrick’s home country of Canada. If you believe in clean water, healthy aquatic ecosystems, support the epic migrations of millions of waterfowl all over the continent, and love to hunt ducks and geese – then you should join Megan and team up with Ducks Unlimited by signing up for a membership today.

The region of South Dakota where this hunt took place is part of what’s known as the prairie pothole region, also known as the duck factory of North America.

According to Ducks Unlimited, the prairie pothole region is the core of what was once the largest expanse of grassland in the world.

Its name comes from a geological phenomenon that left its mark beginning 10,000 years ago when glaciers from the last ice age receded, leaving behind millions of shallow depressions that have since filled with water and turned into a chain of wetlands, known as prairie potholes.

The potholes are rich in plant and aquatic life and provide some of the most critical waterfowl in the world. Agricultural development caused widespread wetland drainage in the area and as a result, the Great Plains and Prairie Pothole Region are now number 1 on the list of the continent’s 25 most important and threatened waterfowl habitats.

By buying a hunting license and a duck stamp, and by supporting organizations like Ducks Unlimited, folks like Meghan and the crew she hunted with are leading the charge when it comes to conserving habitat in one of the most ecologically valuable regions of North America.

“Huge thank you to Browning & Ducks Unlimited and Flatland Flyways for an amazing goose hunt in South Dakota this past weekend. Got to hunt with an amazing crew, learned a lot, ate exceptionally well including the meat I’m bringing home and stayed in a beautiful lodge.

The staff there absolutely spoil you and make it feel like home, 10/10 would recommend. Also, how bout that new vintage tan camo from Browning.”

Shout out to Meghan, only for the excellent new album and musical achievements this summer but also for her successful hunt and continued commitment to representing everything good about hunting, including eating what you shoot, a commitment to conservation, and most importantly, having fun.

“Just a little Browning Firearms family appreciation post… one of my fav people to be in a blind with.”

Comments / 1

Related
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

This South Dakota Town Is Really…Odd

South Dakota has many special qualities and characteristics. Whether it is a popular attraction or a local meal that’s unique to the area, the state always offers something new to discover. This is especially true when you travel to "odd" towns. There's always that one town in every state that...
POLITICS
Kickin Country 100.5

The Most Haunted Spot in All of South Dakota

The state of South Dakota offers plenty of spooky spots to check out (if you dare) this October. Just take a trip to Deadwood alone and you'll find all kinds of haunted places worth visiting, and there's a lot of history to be told in these settings as well. Tales of old gunslingers, fair maidens who still roam creeky hallways at night, and battlefields long without any soldiers, but still with stories to tell.
LIFESTYLE
gowatertown.net

Trace Adkins cancels South Dakota concert

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Country singer Trace Adkins has canceled a November concert in South Dakota. Adkins was scheduled to perform in at the Deadwood Mountain Grand resort on Nov. 11. His management team issued a statement saying he had to cancel the concert because he’s been cast in...
MUSIC
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota reservations by the numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Black Hills, including the land on which Mount Rushmore stands, was once set aside for exclusive use by Native Americans as part of the Great Sioux Reservation in the 1868 Treaty signed at Laramie, Wyoming. This large reservation was the start of the nine that still exist in South Dakota today. None of today’s reservations include land include the Black Hills.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
101.9 KELO-FM

Monday is Native Americans’ Day in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Monday is Native Americans’ Day in South Dakota. The annual parade in Sioux Falls, to celebrate Indigenous people in the state, has been canceled due to COVID-19. Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, in Sioux Falls, will host a traditional Native American meal and learning event from 5-7pm Monday evening.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

South Dakota hunting lodge serving disabled veterans

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO.com) – A South Dakota hunting lodge is getting national attention for its services for disabled veterans. Wings of Valor Lodge, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization, operates the lodge, located near Parker, SD. Scott Redd, Vice President of Wings of Valor Lodge, says the idea came from...
PARKER, SD
Plainsman

How South Dakota became a tax haven

South Dakota has become the world’s foremost tax haven — right up there with the Cayman Islands, and ahead of old-fashioned locations like Switzerland. That’s one of the clear messages from the Pandora Papers leak of confidential financial information about the world’s richest individuals. Why it matters: The hundreds of...
INCOME TAX
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Taco Seasoning Sold in South Dakota Recalled

A popular taco seasoning blend, sold in South Dakota and 42 other states is being recalled by its manufacturer. New Jersey-based B&G Foods, the maker of Tone's Taco Seasoning Blend, has voluntarily recalled 3,867 cases of its seasoning after it was determined that some of the products were mislabeled. The...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Patrick
bloomberglaw.com

Pandora’s Box in South Dakota—Privacy Is Not the Enemy

The latest trove of information informing the general public of the myriad ways in which the wealthy continue to get wealthier came earlier this month in the form of the “Pandora Papers”—documents based on confidential information obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. The Pandora Papers outline the offshore...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Northern lights put on a show across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Randy Halverson has been let down by northern lights forecasts before. But that didn’t stop the longtime time-lapse photographer from being prepared to capture a rare sighting of the northern lights in South Dakota. Halverson posted a few photos of the rare light show, which occurs when solar wind from the sun hits Earth’s upper atmosphere creating an aurora.
ASTRONOMY
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota burning

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Schroeder Fire, the Dry Creek Fire, the Red Shirt Fire and the Auburn Fire. These are just a handful of the more than 220 fires that have broken out in South Dakota so far in 2021. According to data from the South Dakota State...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterfowl Hunting#Geese#Hunting License
Kickin Country 100.5

Does South Dakota Have a Big Bullying Problem?

This is one of those questions that could be answered statistically and objectively or personally, and subjectively. The saying "Numbers (statistics) don't lie" comes to mind. But so does "It all depends on your perspective". Well from the perspective of statistics alone, according to a recent WalletHub study, South Dakota...
POLITICS
farmforum.net

South Dakota GFP now accepting returned licenses

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) is now accepting returned licenses for all big game and limited draw seasons. Hunters who do not plan on hunting for any reason may submit their licenses for a full refund, no questions asked, and preference points will be reinstated for that season.
LOTTERY
Aberdeen News

Papendick: South Dakota pheasant numbers past, present

South Dakota youth and resident hunters already have gotten a taste for pheasant thanks to special seasons targeting those groups. Now everyone will get to join in Saturday. Here are some things I know about South Dakota pheasant seasons past and present:. Last season, Game, Fish and Parks says there...
LIFESTYLE
gowatertown.net

PREVIEW: South Dakota vs North Dakota on 1480 KSDR

VERMILLION, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — After a 38-10 D-Days win over Indiana State, South Dakota football will begin Missouri Valley Football play this week against 13th ranked North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks won the last go around during the pandemic shortened 2020 spring season 21-10. Coach Bob Nielson:. Coach Nielson previews...
WATERTOWN, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kotatv.com

South Dakota teacher wages are some of the lowest in the nation, data says

PIERRE, S.D. - The issue of how much South Dakota educators make is back in the spotlight again. The National Education Association (NEA) released data showing that South Dakota has the second lowest wages for teachers in the nation, only ahead of Mississippi. These latest findings come amongst efforts to...
POLITICS
dakotanewsnow.com

Continued drought conditions impacting South Dakota harvest

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Harvest is in full swing in northeastern South Dakota, with farmers and producers looking back on what’s been a tough year due to drought conditions. Many farmers and producers were hitting the fields Tuesday, before the expected rain later in the week. Even though...
AGRICULTURE
Rapid City Journal

KAHLER: The complex issue of South Dakota trusts

South Dakota has certainly been in the news recently. Coverage of the leaked "Pandora Papers" included headlines like "How South Dakota became a global tax haven," "South Dakota Is a Moral Sewer and Should Be Abolished," and "How South Dakota Became the Caymans of the Heartland." The last called the state "a haven for dirty money."
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pheasant season starts in South Dakota

FLANDREAU, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday is the official start of the pheasant hunting season in South Dakota. When pheasant season comes around, hunters are excited to get a chance to spend some time outdoors, doing what they love. “I look forward to pheasant season every year, I’ve hunted...
LIFESTYLE
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

76K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy