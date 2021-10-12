Lego commits to removing gender stereotypes from its products, marketing

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com.
Oct. 19, 2021: Blundstone has released two Chelsea boots that are fully vegan. The Tasmanian footwear brand’s new shoes, prompted by a demand for leather alternatives, are modeled after its Original Chelsa boots in black and brown tones. Vegan, water-resistant onMicro uppers, removable Comfort Lite Footbeds and XRD Technology heels have all been included for added comfort. Best of all, they’re also certified vegan by laboratory testing service Eurofins | Chem-MAP through its Vegan Verification program. The boots are available for...
Comments / 0