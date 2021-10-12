CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lego commits to removing gender stereotypes from its products, marketing

By Nexstar Media Wire
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SC71K_0cP8JnSV00

The LEGO Group announced this week it will work to remove gender stereotypes from its products as a result of a worldwide survey that determined attitudes surrounding "play and creative careers" are unequal and restrictive.

