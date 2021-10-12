School bus hits five vehicles in Scranton, leaves scene of accident

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are searching for a school bus they say hit five cars and left the scene of the accident.

Police responded to the 600 block of Prescott Avenue where a school bus was traveling downhill towards Mulberry Street. According to police, the bus hit at least five vehicles and did not stop after the collisions.

Officials say at least five cars were side-swiped by the bus, one car lost its mirror.

Police are reporting that it was a school bus that hit the vehicles, they do not know the bus number. It is unclear at this time if any children were inside the bus when the crashes occurred.

