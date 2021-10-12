Tales of the Walking Dead will tell one-off stories, like Black Mirror with zombies

The Walking Dead has had a rough few years leading up to the arrival of its long goodbye of a three part, 24 episode finale season. Since the arrival of Negan in the show, with the introduction of Jeffrey Dean Morgan's villain in season six, the series has struggled to match the peak set by his debut episode. Having become a "soap opera with zombies", things started to pick up again with the Whisperers story line, and season 11A is certainly setting the pace for the final run to bring back some of what made The Walking Dead a good show a decade ago. With the final episode of part one of the farewell season having aired, we are now discovering that the last eight episodes have been leading up to the birth of a new villain, as Angela Kang explained in an interview with Deadline. Spoilers abound for the season finale.

