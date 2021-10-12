CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Former Georgia Insurance chief Jim Beck gets jail time

By Dave Williams
The Georgia Sun
The Georgia Sun
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck was sentenced to more than seven years in prison Tuesday for fraud and money laundering, Fox 5 News in Atlanta reported. A federal indictment charged Beck with 37 counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering and tax fraud for embezzling more than $2.5 million from the Georgia Underwriting Association in Suwanee. He served as the association’s manager before being elected insurance commissioner in 2018.

thegeorgiasun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Georgia Sun

Backlash continues against $600 bank monitoring proposal

(The Center Square) – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is among a group of 20 state attorneys general opposing a federal proposal that would allow the IRS to monitor bank accounts with more than $600. The plan is part of Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending bill being considered in Congress. The...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suwanee, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Carrollton, GA
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Georgia Sun

Suspect in Albany State band shooting gets jail time

ALBANY — The man suspected of shooting at several Albany State University band members was sentenced to prison, according to the Albany Police Department. On Nov. 13, 2020, Markeise Dennis allegedly shot at several ASU Band fraternity members. The band members were having a get-together on W. Broad Ave. Dennis,...
ALBANY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Suspect in killing of Georgia police officer taken into custody

The News: A man suspected of killing a Georgia police officer Saturday morning was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after a Blue Alert and a multi-agency search. The Crime: On Saturday, October 9, at 1:01 a.m., part-time Alamo Police Department Officer Dylan Harrison was shot and killed outside the Alamo Police Department. Harrison was 26-years-old and was working his first shift at the Alamo Police Department. Harrison leaves behind a wife and a 6-month-old baby.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

South Fulton is having a ‘no questions asked’ gun buyback Saturday

Every day in the United States, 317 people are shot, according to Brady United, a national grassroots organization seeking to curb gun violence. Of those, one-third die. To help reduce the number of gun-related crimes in the City of South Fulton, District 2 Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs, the City of South Fulton Police Department and rapper Pastor Troy will host the Third-Annual Gun Buyback on Oct. 9.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
The Georgia Sun

Just how bad is Georgia’s violent crime problem?

Violent crime — a broad category of offenses that includes rape, robbery, aggravated assault, and homicide — is on the rise in the United States. According to FBI data, there were a total of 1.3 million violent offenses reported in 2020, or 388 for every 100,000 people — a 5% increase from 2019.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Suspects in Clayton County drive-by shooting arrested

The Fayetteville Police Department assisted in a multi-jurisdiction search of four armed suspects that began in Clayton County resulting from a suspected drive-by shooting that took place at about 4:17 p.m today. Police reports indicate that a vehicle description was given out to local law enforcement agencies, which led to...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Should Buckhead become its own city?

What would become Georgia’s 10th largest municipality – and one that could prove financially devastating to the city of Atlanta – had the undivided attention Monday of several lawmakers from around the state. A proposed city of Buckhead would carve about 25 square miles – or about 18% of the...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Underwriting#Georgia Insurance#Fox 5 News#Republican#Doraville Police
The Georgia Sun

Two arrested in 2008 death of Norris Miller

The GBI arrested two men Friday in the 2008 homicide of Norris Miller in Lakeland, Georgia. The Arrests: On Friday, September 24, 2021, the GBI obtained arrests warrants and charged 30-year-old Marquis Williams and 36-year-old Andrew Johnson, with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, for their involvement in the 2008 murder of Norris Miller.
LAKELAND, GA
The Georgia Sun

DeKalb vaccinates 2,100 at October vaccination event

DeKalb County vaccinated 2,100 people at a vaccination event at Stonecrest Mall Oct. 2. “This has been a great day for DeKalb in our ongoing fight against COVID-19,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. “I thank all of our partners, employees and volunteers who contributed to this successful event. Thurmond...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Woman wanted for homicide arrested at South Fulton Walmart

SOUTH FULTON — A woman wanted for homicide in North Carolina was arrested Sunday at a Walmart in South Fulton. According to the South Fulton Police Dept., 31-year-old Camille Singleton, who was subject to a nationwide search for allegedly killing another woman in Clayton, North Carolina, is in custody after being arrested in South Fulton.
SOUTH FULTON, TN
The Georgia Sun

Georgia is giving cops, firefighters and first-responders $1,000 bonuses

Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia House Speaker David Ralston Monday announced the next step in state Republican leadership’s commitment to prioritize public safety. The state will offer one-time $1,000 bonuses to nearly 81,000 police officers, firefighters and other emergency responders throughout Georgia, Kemp said during a news conference inside the state Capitol. The $100 million initiative comes in addition to $25 million in bonuses Ralston proposed in July for a smaller group of sworn law enforcement officers.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
The Georgia Sun

Skeletal remains found in Paulding County woods

A Paulding County property owner found skeletal remains last week. The property is a rural piece of land off of Mt. Olivet Road in west Central Paulding County. Deputies and detectives from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wooded location in the Mt. Olivet community at about 6 p.m. on Sept. 22 to find the remains.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Proposed redistricting map could squeeze democrats out of Congress

The General Assembly’s special redistricting session doesn’t start until November, but the first map of redistricting season was released late Monday. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who presides over the Georgia Senate, and Sen. John Kennedy, chairman of the chamber’s Redistricting and Reapportionment Committee, put out a proposed congressional district map that would increase the size of districts in rural South Georgia to reflect losses in population during the last decade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy