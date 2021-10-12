Former Georgia Insurance chief Jim Beck gets jail time
Former Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck was sentenced to more than seven years in prison Tuesday for fraud and money laundering, Fox 5 News in Atlanta reported. A federal indictment charged Beck with 37 counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering and tax fraud for embezzling more than $2.5 million from the Georgia Underwriting Association in Suwanee. He served as the association’s manager before being elected insurance commissioner in 2018.thegeorgiasun.com
