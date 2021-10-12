New court date set for Michigan man accused in Ohio trooper shooting incident
FINDLAY, Ohio — A new court date is set for a Michigan man who led authorities on an hours-long manhunt in Findlay after an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was shot. Robert Hathorn did not appear in court for a preliminary on Tuesday and his attorney, Charles McKinney, requested and was granted a continuance. The reason given was that Hathorn's legal counsel had a scheduling conflict with a medical procedure. Hathorn's new court date is Oct. 20.www.wtol.com
