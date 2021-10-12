CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition Debuts With Stealthy Look

By Chris Bruce
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition adds style to the sporty sedan, but you need to act quickly because the brand is only bringing 1,000 of them to the United States. Prices start at $34,750 (plus a $1,025 destination charge). The Night Edition takes everything from the standard...

www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06: First Official Look At Angry ‘Vette, Full Reveal Confirmed For October 26

Chevrolet has released the first photo of the 2023 Corvette Z06, before its official unveiling that is scheduled for Tuesday, October 26th. This is our first official look at the new Corvette Z06 without any camouflage. We can see a redesigned bodykit including a unique front bumper inspired by the Corvette C8.R race car, wider fenders and larger side intakes. The multi-spoke wheels also appear to be unique to the Z06, while the surprising absence of a fixed rear spoiler could mean that the car will be available with different visual/aero packages.
CARS
Motor1.com

Hyundai Santa Cruz Fights Honda Ridgeline In Unexpected Drag Race

When the Hyundai Santa Cruz finally made its global debut this year, it wasn't exactly the first unibody truck in North America. Honda has been selling its own non-ladder-frame truck, the Ridgeline, and it's been on the market since the mid-2000s. That's why when the Santa Cruz entered the scene,...
CARS
Motor1.com

Dodge Viper V10 Engine Teardown Is Full Of Nasty Surprises

The Dodge Viper is an automotive icon in large part because of its big, muscular V10 engine. The powerplant in this video has seen better days, though. Eric from Importapart bought this V10 from a viewer of the channel, and the guy told him the engine had a bad cylinder. That was only the tip of the iceberg, though.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Cars#Hyundai Sonata#The Sonata#Brake Calipers#Phantom Black#N#Bose
Motor1.com

Hyundai Sonata Allroad Unofficial Rendering Depicts Wilderness Fighter

Hyundai doesn't offer a new Sonata station wagon. Rumors circulated of such a machine back in 2018, but thus far they've proven untrue. That didn't stop Nikita Chuiko at Kolesa.ru from creating a Sonata wagon rendering; the familiar and talented rendering artist showed off a long-roof Sonata earlier this year. Now, we have a more rugged version of the fictional creation that mimics what we're seeing from automakers like Subaru and Mercedes-Benz.
CARS
Motor1.com

Baja Truck Camper Arrives Combining Gorgeous Cabin, Rugged Ability

The company Rossmönster is branching out from building overlanding vans to creating the new Baja truck-based camper. Inside, there's an attractive, modern design that's stylish but still appears very functional. Rossmönster can build the Baja from a Ford F-150, F-250, Ram 2500, Chevrolet Silverado 2500, or GMC Sierra 2500. The...
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

Hyundai recalls 466,000 Sonata sedans for blinkers operating backwards

Some recalls are stranger than others, and the latest one Hyundai filed is definitely an oddball. According to documents the automaker filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in late September, it needs to see 466,109 Sonata sedans for faulty turn signals. The software may display the opposite indicator the driver selects.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Motor1.com

Mini Anniversary Edition Debuts Paying Tribute To Cooper Car Company

The Cooper name first appeared on a performance-focused Mini in 1961. To celebrate 60 years of being a zippy, tossable little car, the brand is launching the Mini Anniversary Edition. They're available at dealers in America now at a price of $39,900 (plus an $850 destination fee). The Mini Anniversary...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Cars
Roanoke Times

2011 Iridescent Silver Blue Pearl Hyundai Sonata GLS

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Multimedia Package, Popular Equipment Package, Sonata GLS, 2.4L 4-Cylinder DGI 198 hp, Iridescent Silver Blue Pearl, Camel w/Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces, 16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, Advanced Trip Computer w/Custom Settings, Air Conditioning, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Audio Controls, Automatic Light Control, Bodycolor Front Grille, Chrome Interior Door Handles, Chrome Window Belt-Line Moldings, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Electronic Stability Control, Front Active Head Restraints, Front, Front Seat Side Impact & Curtain Airbags, Heated Mirrors, Integrated Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System, Leatherette Interior Panel Door Inserts, Metalgrain Interior Accents, Option Group 2, Popular Equipment Package, Power Driver Seat w/Lumbar Support, Power Locks, Power Windows, Radio: Autonet AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3, Remote Keyless Entry & Alarm, Solar Control Glass, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, XM Satellite Radio. Odometer is 70274 miles below market average! 22/35 City/Highway MPG.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Hyundai Staria Kinder Debuts As World's Best Looking School Bus

Kids in South Korea will soon be able to arrive in school in style in the Hyundai Staria Kinder school bus. Kinder is a German word that translates to "children." The outside takes the standard Staria and adds light bars to the front and rear of the roof. There's also a tiny, swing-out stop sign near the driver's door. The whole exterior is in a high-visibility shade of yellow.
TRAFFIC
Motor1.com

Can An Early Lamborghini Murcialago Hit Its Claimed Top Speed?

For some, it's hard to believe that the Lamborghini Murcialago had just turned 20 this year. When it debuted back in 2001, it had pretty big shoes to fill as it replaced the memorable Diablo. Decades have passed since it burst into the scene, and it can be said that it's still fondly remembered by most.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

This 2009 Mercedes SL65 AMG Black Series Looks Poised to Sell for a Record Price

Our friends at the auction site Bring a Trailer have listed another irresistible car. This time, it's a 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG Black Series that's up for online auction. With only 11,000 miles on its odometer, this car—which has midrange acceleration we once likened to "a religious experience"—should fetch a record price.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition Arrives In Style

Land Rover expands the 2023 Discovery lineup with the introduction of the range-topping Metropolitan Edition. Prices for it start at $75,300 (plus a $1,350 destination fee). The Metropolitan Editon uses the R-Dynamic HSE trim level as a starting point. It adds Bright Atlas touches to the grille and Discovery badge. The lower bumper inserts are Hakuba Silver. It rides on 22-inch wheels with a diamond-turned finish with Gloss Grey details. The brake calipers are black.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Hyundai, Bryan Herta Autosport Unveil New Elantra N Line TCA Race Car

Hyundai factory driver Taylor Hagler will be behind the wheel of the automaker’s latest touring car when it makes its competition debut later this week. The Elantra N Line TCA race car has been prepared for touring car racing in America with the help of Bryan Herta Autosport (BHA). “The...
MOTORSPORTS
Motor1.com

2022 GMC Sierra Teaser Shows Refreshed Face, Debuts October 21

A little over a month ago, Chevrolet lifted the covers on its updated 2022 Silverado pickup truck. Now, GMC is poised to take the spotlight with the refreshed 2022 Sierra. And we don't have long to wait, because a new teaser image from GMC pegs October 21 as the truck's debut date.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spied Wearing A Gorgeous Green Finish

What is Ferrari up to here? Specifically, we're seeking two answers to that question because there are two items that grab our attention. The first involves the bits of camouflage on the nose and sides of this SF90 Stradale, a car that debuted long ago. The second is all about that stunning green exterior, which is something we've never seen before on the SF90.
CARS
Motor1.com

Mazda CX-3 Gets Super Edgy With New Version In Japan

The Mazda CX-3 is dead – well, at least in the US, along with Mazda6, as announced back in May. However, the small crossover still lives on in other parts of the world, particularly in Japan where it got a few updates and improvements. Most importantly, the CX-3 gets a new, super edgy version in the Land of the Rising Sun.
CARS
Motor1.com

Why The Mustang Mach-E GT Is Great 0-60, Less So In The Quarter Mile

Following the publication of a video test (above) of the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, the folks over at the Mach-E Forum noticed that the vehicle's trap speed seemed oddly low. As it turns out, there is a reason for this because the EV only makes full power for five seconds at a time before the software cuts back the output to limit heating.
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy