Paddy Moloney, Irish folk music legend and founder of The Chieftains, has died at 83

Multi-instrumentalist folk singer Bau Graves will perform at the Oasis of Music, from 12:30-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston. Graves has returned to Maine from Chicago, where he directed the revered establishment of the Old Town School of Folk Music. Prior to that, his career in Maine involved extensive performing as well as directing such important music venues as the Maine Festival and the Center for Cultural Exchange in Portland. Graves’ music performance interests have proven quite eclectic, from the Howitzers, a mandolin orchestra whose repertoire included Ellington and Beethoven, to the old-time jazz of the ukulele and vocals-driven Blue Sky Serenaders, to the eastern music of Alan Shavarsh Bardezbanian and his Middle Eastern Ensemble. The Maine French Fiddlers, who eventually brought their music to Carnegie Hall and the national radio show Prairie Home Companion, was also the artistic brain-child of Graves.

LEWISTON, ME ・ 17 HOURS AGO