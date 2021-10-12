Paddy Moloney, Irish folk music legend and founder of The Chieftains, has died at 83
Paddy Moloney, a co-founder of the Irish folk band The Chieftains, died today. He was 83 years old. The news was announced by the Irish Traditional Music Archive. No cause of death was given. Moloney was a hugely important fixture in the Irish folk music scene. For more than 50...
You can’t talk about Irish music without mentioning the name Paddy Moloney. As a founding member of the legendary band The Chieftains, and as a master with the tin-whistle, he brought traditional Irish music to the world, at one point performing with his band at the Great Wall of China. He was fascinated by exploring new avenues of music and making albums with artists from various genres, generations, and cultures.
Ireland is in mourning after news emerged that The Chieftains frontman Paddy Moloney, 83, had passed away – he is survived by wife Rita O’Reilly and their three children. News of Paddy Moloney’s passing on 11 October 2021 has hit Ireland hard with the nation’s president, Michael D Higgins, contributing to the mountains of tributes on social media:
Editor's Note: This story was initially published on Feb. 24, 2019. Paddy Moloney has special reason to remember the Chieftains’ last performance in York, in February 2011. Moloney, a legend in the traditional Irish music community, was enjoying a late dinner after his show at the Strand Theatre when he received a phone call. He answered.
Paddy Moloney, master of the uilleann pipes, slide whistle and pennywhistle, and co-founder of the Chieftains. Stories were the backbone of the music Paddy composed and performed. Marco Werman recalls the story Paddy Moloney shared with us back in 2010 about the San Patricio — or Saint Patrick — Battalion.
Insists that we forever begin. Brendan Kennelly, one of Ireland’s most beloved poets, died yesterday in his native County Kerry at the age of 85. In a career that spanned more than half a century, Kennelly published over 30 collections of poetry, as well as a number of novels, plays, and Irish language translations. Among Kennelly’s numerous honors was the IMPAC International Dublin Literary Award and the Irish PEN Award, which he received in 2010 for his contribution to Irish literature.
Earlier this month, Paul McCartney spoke to The New Yorker about the Rolling Stones in a less than artful way. “[The Beatles’] net was cast a bit wider than [the Stones’],” he said. “I’m not sure I should say it, but they’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are.”
Mick Jagger responded when the Stones played in Los Angeles on October 14th. “There’s so many celebrities here tonight,” he said. “Megan Fox is here; she’s lovely. Leonardo DiCaprio. Lady Gaga. Kirk Douglas. Paul McCartney is here. He’s going to help us — he’s going to join us...
Dave Grohl’s memoir, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music is published today, October 5, and among its many entertaining stories is an account of a memorable dinner the Foo Fighters’ frontman held for AC/DC and Paul McCartney in 2015, which ended with the superstar musicians and their partners dancing to a live jazz band.
Thanks to recent remarks by Paul McCartney in the New Yorker, maybe we now can all finally agree that a rivalry between the Beatles and the Rolling Stones was — and is! — a real thing, as opposed to just a fan construct. It may never have risen to actual Dodgers/Giants intensity, and sometimes the discharges from both camps have seemed much more jocular than honestly jealous or indignant. But was McCartney joking when he described the Stones as “a blues cover band” and added that “our net was cast a bit wider than theirs”? No — he was asked...
Select musicians from Portland’s African American community with other prominent Oregonians like Kiss guitarist Thommy Thayer will be honored at the annual Oregon Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony, coming Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Aladdin Theater in southeast Portland. The inductees include LaRhonda Steele, Lifesavas, The Decemberists and Todd...
Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons broached the topic of “cancel culture” during a KISS VIP event in Austin, Texas on September 29. In the video below, Simmons was asked by a host of the Star Wars podcast The Bombadcast if he was a fan of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, since he was a fan of the Star Wars saga. He responded saying it’s “one of the best shows on TV.” When asked what he thought of the show’s second season, he added, “They should have kept the chick, even though she had different political [views]. It’s not about politics; it’s about whether you’re a good actress.”
Paul McCartney has shared an excerpt from his forthcoming book The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present, in which he remembers the inspiration for one of his best-known Beatles songs, ‘Eleanor Rigby’. Writing about his childhood in Liverpool, McCartney recalled doing chores for local residents during the Scouts’ ‘Bob-a-job week’, during...
NEW YORK — At the Tony Awards, John Legend played live with cast members from the Broadway musical “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations.” Now he’s going further and joining the show’s producing team. Legend and his partners Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorious from Get...
Ireland is in mourning for Paddy Moloney, founder and leader of The Chieftains, who has died at 83. Irish president Michael Higgins said: ‘Paddy, with his extraordinary skills as an instrumentalist, notably the uilleann pipes and bodhrán, was at the forefront of the renaissance of interest in Irish music, bringing a greater appreciation of Irish music and culture internationally.’
Multi-instrumentalist folk singer Bau Graves will perform at the Oasis of Music, from 12:30-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston. Graves has returned to Maine from Chicago, where he directed the revered establishment of the Old Town School of Folk Music. Prior to that, his career in Maine involved extensive performing as well as directing such important music venues as the Maine Festival and the Center for Cultural Exchange in Portland. Graves’ music performance interests have proven quite eclectic, from the Howitzers, a mandolin orchestra whose repertoire included Ellington and Beethoven, to the old-time jazz of the ukulele and vocals-driven Blue Sky Serenaders, to the eastern music of Alan Shavarsh Bardezbanian and his Middle Eastern Ensemble. The Maine French Fiddlers, who eventually brought their music to Carnegie Hall and the national radio show Prairie Home Companion, was also the artistic brain-child of Graves.
My oldest daughter was born six weeks early, arriving on her mom and dad’s first anniversary. And long before she announced her impending arrival in the middle of a quiet celebratory dinner at The Common Man in Concord, I had already started planning her musical education. I would never be able to teach her how […]
The post Editor’s Notebook: Guy Clark Magical Music Hour appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Shannon Tweed Simmons, the wife of Kiss bassist Gene Simmon, shared a photo of her battered foot after she fell recently. She said she took a tumble but didn’t give any other details about the accident. The actress posted a photo of her swollen and bruised foot in an orthopedic...
Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
