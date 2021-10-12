Nov. 4, 1927 – Oct. 9, 2021

Funeral services for Lottie Bell Emfinger were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Franklin County’s Sarepta Baptist Church with the Rev. Steve Sasser and the Rev. Webb Armstrong officiating.

Interment followed in the Sarepta Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation was held from 9 a.m., until the time of service on Monday, Oct. 11 at the church.

She was born to Johnnie Jones Sr., and Eunice Cater Jones on Nov. 4, 1927, in Franklin County, and passed from this life on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at her home while surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Emfinger enjoyed working and was a loyal and dedicated employee for many years.

Her first public employment was at Bude School in the cafeteria. She rode the school bus to and from work along with her children.

Later, she worked at Franklin County Memorial Hospital as a nurses aide. She found fulfillment in helping others.

At age 40, she made the decision to enroll at Copiah-Lincoln Community College to become a Licensed Practical Nurse.

After receiving her license, she worked at Franklin County Memorial Hospital and at Meadville Convalescent Home for more than 30 years before retiring from her nursing career.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Ray Emfinger; her sisters, Louisa Huffman and Mary Viola McClure; and her two grandchildren, Hope Emfinger and Dean Arnold.

Survivors include her two daughters, Pat Buckels and husband, Gary, and Linda Osborne and husband, Herman; her son, Butch Emfinger and wife, Sheila; her sister, Ollie Mae Youngblood; her brother, Johnnie Jones Jr.; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Pallbearers were Bill Arnold, Ashton Arnold, Branson Arnold, Jordan Arnold, Brad Emfinger and Brett Buckels.

Honorary pallbearers were Brice McWilliams, Caden McWilliams, Tredan McWilliams, Slade Emfinger, Chris Lunsford, Weston Lunsford, James Moffett, Steve Corban and Nathan Russell.

The family requests memorials be made in Mrs. Emfinger’s name to: The Sarepta Baptist Church Cemetery Fund in care of Sarepta Baptist Church, 11594 Union Church Road, Meadville, MS 39653.

Franklin Funeral Home of Meadville was in charge of arrangements.