Franklin County, MS

WILLIAM MARSHALL HOWELL

By Editor
The Franklin Advocate
The Franklin Advocate
 7 days ago

Dec. 16, 1939 – Oct. 1, 2021

Funeral services for William Marshall Howell, 81, of Fifty Six, Ark., and formerly of Franklin County, were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Souls’ Harbor Church in Mountain View, Ark., with Brother Tim Clark officiating.

Interment was in Sunnyland Cemetery in Mountain View, Ark.

Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Roller-Crouch Funeral Home Chapel in Mountain View, Ark.

He was born Dec. 16, 1939 to Robert Howell and Minnie Chisolm Howell in Franklin County, and passed away on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

Survivors include his sister, Minnie Lee and her husband, Lester Smith, of Mississippi; his foster brother, Lewis Martin, and wife, Lucille, of Louisiana; and a number of nieces and nephews across the Southeastern United States.

Online condolences can be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.rollerfuneralhome.com.

Roller-Crouch Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

