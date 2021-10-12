CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

HBCU Homecoming: Tidal drops new playlists

By HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33WCX9_0cP8IB9E00

College football season is officially underway and for those looking to own the aux at their next tailgate or watch party, TIDAL released HBCU Homecoming , a centralized hub dedicated to the music, culture and collegiate experiences at HBCU schools across the country.

The playlists range by category to embrace the different aspects of HBCU life. From Stroll & Step Songs with beats that get the intensity going, to Black Excellence which salutes the pioneers of past, present and future, and Music Videos that are based on the energetic campus life of HBCUs, listeners will hear and feel the authenticity of these carefully curated playlists. HBCU Homecoming is one example of TIDAL showcasing its commitment to celebrating the different cultures that make us by highlighting their significance, influence and contributions to the music we love.

The HBCU Homecoming playlists are as follows:

Whether your school daze took place during the Reagan Era or the 1990s or you spent your time stomping the yard, there are plenty of songs to get you in the homecoming spirit.

The post HBCU Homecoming: Tidal drops new playlists appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Collegian

Weekly Playlist 10/05

Song Name: “Vampire” – Payday ft. Danny Brown. Riddled with various Halloween and haunting parables, the new single from Detroit MC, Danny Brown and 17-year-old Payday lay down the foundation for the season of fright ahead. The grungy production, accompanied by ghoulish howls and blood-thirsty bars seem only fitting coming from the duo, both of whom are known for their witty one-liners that simultaneously pack a punch. A lighter track in terms of the weight of lyrical matter, we are blessed with many Instagram captions right in time for October such as Brown’s, “all horror in my aura we be running the score up.”
MUSIC
ktswblog.net

Playlist Guide: Experimental Rock

Welcome to Playlist Guide, a series of articles dedicated to playlists I curate. I will recommend around five to six songs that best fit my topic. For my first Playlist Guide I made an experimental rock playlist featuring my favorite songs of the genre. For those who may not know,...
MUSIC
seattlepi.com

Spotify's New Music Friday Playlist Favors Indie and Women Artists, According to New Study

Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist tends to benefit independent label and women artists the most, according to a new study. Published in the International Journal of Industrial Organization, research conducted by the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management concluded that indie and women artists are platformed the most on the wildly popular playlist, which is curated each week by Spotify’s editors.
MUSIC
Marietta Daily Journal

Rolling Stones drop ‘Brown Sugar’ from tour playlist as times change

Maybe call it the “Some Filter” tour. The Rolling Stones have not played their controversial 1971 mega-hit “Brown Sugar” on their current “No Filter” tour and fans may not hear it live again. Guitarist Keith Richards somewhat addressed the omission, indicating there was a reason behind its absence on the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morehouse College#Tidal#The Homecoming#Play Music#Hbcu Homecoming#Stroll Step Songs#Black Excellence#Music Videos
wers.org

Playlist: New Discoveries 10/5

WAVVES - “SINKING FEELING”. It’s been three years since their last music release, their 2017 album You’re Welcome, but alas, Wavves is back! “Sinking Feeling” is the debut single off of their new album Hideaway and continues their music’s enraged-with-the-world sound. The song is about a wave of depression that “no matter what you do or where you go it follows you” said frontman Nathan William. This idea is well interpreted in the song through William’s constant repetition of the title lyrics “sinking feeling.” Wavves reminds listeners that depression is ever-present; the feeling doesn’t turn on and off. The band’s fall 2021 tour kicked off last Friday, October 1st and they’ll perform at Big Night Live in Boston on October 27th if you’re local and interested!
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Khemmis Drop New Song, “Sigil”

Khemmis are set to release their new album Deceiver in November, but why stop there? The band, who my pal Axl summed up perfectly as “a unique mix of invitingly-warm trad metal and desperately-dismal doom,” have dropped a new song that won’t appear on the upcoming record, “Sigil,” via the vaunted Decibel Flexi Series.
MUSIC
barbend.com

The Rock Lifts Up Your Gym Playlist With His New Rap Verse

What has Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson been cooking up in the studio? A stone-cold rap banger, apparently. The actor, fitness personality, businessman, and television star has added another line to his resume — professional rapper. On Oct. 8, 2021, Johnson made his hip-hop debut on “Face Off,” one of the leading singles from Tech N9ne’s new album “ASIN9NE” alongside artists Joey Cool and King Iso.
FITNESS
thebuzzmagazines.com

Selena: A Playlist and Reading List

For Hispanic Heritage Month, I’m celebrating Selena by matching her songs to books by Hispanic and Latinx authors!. Selena and her music have always been a part of my life. Growing up in a Mexican American household in the 90s, Selena was everywhere. We played her music, we watched her appearances on Spanish programs, and if we were lucky, we attended one of her concerts at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. She was the first Chicano represenation in the media. Today, over 20 years after her tragic death, Selena is still an icon to the entire Latinx community. Selena’s music will continue to play and her legacy will continue to grow.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
Complex

Doja Cat Surpasses Drake as Rapper with Most Monthly Spotify Listeners

Doja Cat has eclipsed Drake as the rapper with the most monthly listeners on Spotify. Doja clocked in over 300k more listeners than Drake for a monthly total of 63.6m, while Drake garnered 63.3m, according to the Spotify app. Lil Nas X also had more listeners than Drake, with over...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Ashanti Breaks Silence On Her ‘Weird’ & Unexpected Reunion With Ex Nelly At ‘Verzuz’ Event

After that viral Verzuz encounter with ex Nelly, Ashanti dished the details about the rendezvous and how she really felt about the unexpected reunion. When Ja Rule and Fat Joe went head-to-head during a Verzuz Battle at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater on Sept. 14, their performance wasn’t the only drama the fans took in that night. Ashanti, the R&B princess who ruled the mid-2000s, played for both teams, singing some of her hits with Ja Rule while also performing “What’s Luv?” with both artists. Meanwhile, her ex, Nelly, was on Fat Joe’s team and ended up crossing the stage to give his ex a hug.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Has A Message For Rappers Who Went To "BMF" Premiere But Not His Own Film Premiere

The premiere of the first season of BMF, the latest series produced by 50 Cent at Starz, was extremely successful, kicking off in Atlanta with guests including Snoop Dogg, Young Thug, Gunna, DaBaby, and more. The day earlier, Boosie Badazz premiered his new biopic, but there was a much smaller turn-out on the celebrity front. After Lil Duval spoke out against the rappers who attended BMF but not My Struggle, Boosie decided to address the topic himself, speaking on it during his latest interview with VladTV.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Calls Angela Simmons His "Everything," Serenades Her

Their longstanding friendship has often caused Bow Wow and Angela Simmons to face romance rumors, but the pair have insisted that there is nothing more than a platonic relationship between them. However, back when they were young teenagers, Bow and Angela were an item, but like many in their youth, their love did not last.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Bobby Shmurda Gets Clowned For 'Twerking' In New Video Snippet

It seems like Bobby Shmurda‘s buzz is threatening to fizzle out as the wait for new music continues. On Monday (October 18), Bobby took to his Instagram to tease his second single since returning home from prison — tentatively titled “Trapping Is a Sport” — and many fans aren’t feeling it.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Lil Nas X’s ‘Industry Baby’ Song Finally Goes No. 1; Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Returns as Top Album

The status quo on the songs chart has shifted, as Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” — a collab with Jack Harlow — finally reached No. 1 after spending a lot of its six-week run to date stuck in the No. 2 position. The tune moves up on the strength of 18.9 million streams. On the album chart, though, it is business as usual, with Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” returning to the No. 1 position this week. It stepped aside last week to make way by a brief, vinyl-driven resurgence by Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version).” Six weeks into its run, “CLB”...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Darius McCrary & Sidney Starr Seen Kissing, Twerking In Viral Clip

It was just yesterday (October 18) when reports began to fly that Darius McCrary and Sidney Starr were an item, but the gossip was quickly shut down. The Family Matters icon was previously said to have been dating Kevin Hart's ex-wife Torrei Hart, and while fans believed that romance was still brewing, new reports claim that McCrary had linked with the trans reality television star.
CELEBRITIES
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

1K+
Followers
713
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy