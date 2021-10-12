HBCU Homecoming: Tidal drops new playlists

College football season is officially underway and for those looking to own the aux at their next tailgate or watch party, TIDAL released HBCU Homecoming , a centralized hub dedicated to the music, culture and collegiate experiences at HBCU schools across the country.

The playlists range by category to embrace the different aspects of HBCU life. From Stroll & Step Songs with beats that get the intensity going, to Black Excellence which salutes the pioneers of past, present and future, and Music Videos that are based on the energetic campus life of HBCUs, listeners will hear and feel the authenticity of these carefully curated playlists. HBCU Homecoming is one example of TIDAL showcasing its commitment to celebrating the different cultures that make us by highlighting their significance, influence and contributions to the music we love.

The HBCU Homecoming playlists are as follows:

Whether your school daze took place during the Reagan Era or the 1990s or you spent your time stomping the yard, there are plenty of songs to get you in the homecoming spirit.

