On This Date: Faith Hill Releases Her Debut Album ‘Take Me As I Am’ In 1993

By Casey Young
 8 days ago
’90s Faith Hill is unmatched.

And on this date in 1993, she released her debut album that started it all, Take Me As I Am.

The classic ’90s record produced two number one singles in her massive hit “Wild One” (a cover of Zaca Creek’s 1992 song), which is still a favorite of mine, as well as her fantastic Erma Franklin (Aretha Franklin’s sister) cover “Piece Of My Heart”.

Of her debut #1 single, “Wild One,” Faith told Country Weekly in 1999 that it spoke directly to who she was and her experience growing up:

“I was a little rebellious, but one thing Daddy always told me was that I could be anything I wanted to be, just like the song says.

The first time I heard ‘Wild One,’ I thought it had been written for me.”

I don’t think I would’ve ever guessed that wasn’t an original Faith Hill song if I didn’t know otherwise. All the best covers should be that way though, right?

It’s precisely why it became such a huge song for her that sounds just as good today as it did in 1993:

“Wild One”

“Piece Of My Heart”

“Take Me As I Am”

