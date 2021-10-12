[VIDEO] Trump wishes Capitol rioter who was killed a happy birthday

Photo credit GettyImages

Former President Donald Trump released a video wishing a happy birthday to Ashli Babbitt, the Capitol rioter fatally shot by police on Jan. 6. Trump went on in the video calling for the Justice Department to reopen its investigation into her death.

Trump started the video by saying that Babbitt was “a truly incredible person.” He went on to share more about the January insurrection in the video.

“On that horrible day of January 6, Ashli arrived at the United States Capitol,” Trump said in the video. “She was shot and tragically killed. Today would’ve been her birthday. Happy birthday, Ashli.”

The video was played at an event Sunday in Freeport, Texas, for the family and friends of Babbitt, who were gathered for what would have been her 36th birthday.

“To Ashli’s family and friends, please know that her memory will live on in our hearts for all time,” Trump said, as he mentioned Babbitt’s service in the military and time she spent in Iraq.

The event was videoed and shared on social media by News2Share’s Ford Fisher.

Babbitt was one of the many Trump supporters who used a flagpole, helmet, and other items to batter the barricaded doors to the Speaker’s Lobby, the hallway outside the House Chamber.

A Capitol Police officer shot Babbitt while she was trying to climb through a broken glass panel in one of the doors. She was hit in the shoulder and later died from the injury.

In April, the Justice Department found that there was not enough evidence to prove that Babbitt’s civil rights had been violated on Jan. 6. They also found that it was reasonable for the officer to believe he was firing in self-defense or in defense of lawmakers fleeing the House chamber.

Trump said in his video that he disagreed with the Justice Department’s decision.

“Together, we grieve her terrible loss,” Trump said of Babbitt. “There was no reason Ashli should’ve lost her life that day. We must all demand justice for Ashli and her family, so on this solemn occasion as we celebrate her life, we renew our call for a fair and nonpartisan investigation into the death of Ashli Babbitt.”

The president went on to give his support to Babbitt’s family.

“I offer my unwavering support to Ashli’s family and call on the Department of Justice to reopen its investigation into her death on Jan. 6,” Trump said.