CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dunwoody, GA

Dunwoody City Council approves new sign code

By Sammie Purcell
Reporter Newspapers
Reporter Newspapers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jict4_0cP8Hdhf00

The Dunwoody City Council approved a new sign code at its Oct. 11 meeting.

The council viewed the ordinance during a Sept. 13 meeting, but deferred the motion to allow the sign ordinance steering committee – which provided guidance for the sign code throughout the creation process – to give the code one last review.

Throughout 2020 and 2021, the city collected public input from residents and business owners to draft a rewrite of the city’s sign ordinance, according to the city’s website. The Dunwoody Planning Commission reviewed the new sign code twice in April and May of 2021 before passing the issue along to the City Council.

During the Oct. 11 meeting, Senior Planner Madalyn Smith said the steering committee was not able to have a meeting with everyone involved, but city staff sent out a draft of the code at that time to committee members. Smith said committee members did have some comments, but none that pointed out any “glaring issues or legal issues.”

“Overall the comments reflected the different approaches to sign regulations, but they did not affect the final and current draft of the code you have before you this evening,” Smith said. “Staff feels that this current draft weighs and balances the needs of differing interests between residents and business owners.”

Smith said the city would monitor the initial outcomes of the sign code once approved, and prepare amendments if necessary. The new sign code can be found in the Oct. 11 meeting agenda.

The objective of the new sign code is to balance “commercial demand for signage in a modern, urban environment with citizen demands for an attractive, uncluttered aesthetic associated with a residential area,” and make the permitting process easier with better oversight, according to a city document.

The post Dunwoody City Council approves new sign code appeared first on Reporter Newspapers .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers

Forum set for District 5 city council race in Sandy Springs

Candidates for Sandy Springs City Council’s District 5 race will take part in a virtual forum at 6 p.m. on Oct. 21. The High Point Civic Association will host the candidate forum, with challenger Colin Hubbard and incumbent Tibby DeJulio scheduled to participate. Residents can submit questions in advance for consideration to info@highpointcivic.org. The event […] The post Forum set for District 5 city council race in Sandy Springs appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers

Atlanta City Council approves $2 million for greenspace improvements

The Atlanta City Council approved legislation Monday amending the Fiscal Year 2022 general fund budget in the amount of $2 million by transferring funds to support greenspace improvements and upgrades in underserved neighborhoods across Atlanta. Funds allocated by the city and matched by the philanthropic community will be used exclusively in Community Development Impact Areas […] The post Atlanta City Council approves $2 million for greenspace improvements appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers

Sandy Springs residents feel welcome in parks, but few attend free events

A survey that reached 715 Sandy Springs residents revealed the majority use the city’s parks and feel welcome in them, Diversity and Inclusion Task Force member Clarissa Sparks said during an Oct. 12 meeting. Sparks, who heads the task force’s Recreation subcommittee, partnered with Sandy Springs Together to distribute the survey. The nonprofit organization used […] The post Sandy Springs residents feel welcome in parks, but few attend free events appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers

Sandy Springs to hear controversial private school proposal

Sandy Springs City Council will consider the Planning Commission’s recommendation to deny a proposal that would allow private schools and museums in parcels zoned as “Office Neighborhood” at its Oct. 19 meeting. The Planning Commission made its recommendation at its Sept. 22 meeting, on the same night a private school asked for a deferral on […] The post Sandy Springs to hear controversial private school proposal appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dunwoody, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
Reporter Newspapers

Mayor accepts $33.5 million ‘community benefits’ check from Centennial Yards developers

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms accepted a check for $33.5 million from the developers of Centennial Yards earmarked for “community benefits” during a ceremony at city hall on Oct. 14. The check is part of a community investment deal agreed to by the city in return for nearly $2 billion in tax breaks to CIM Group […] The post Mayor accepts $33.5 million ‘community benefits’ check from Centennial Yards developers appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers

Schools, safety, and redevelopment big talking points at Dunwoody candidate forum

The Dunwoody Village, public safety, and school overcrowding were all major talking points at the Dunwoody Homeowners Association’s candidate forum for the upcoming Dunwoody City Council elections on Nov. 2. The forum took place on Oct. 13 at the Kingsley Racquet & Swim Club at 2325 N. Peachtree Way. The DHA held a 30-minute forum […] The post Schools, safety, and redevelopment big talking points at Dunwoody candidate forum appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers

Brookhaven Planning Commission recommends approval for new cell tower

Brookhaven may get a new cell tower, the first to be built in the city since its incorporation, according to city officials.  “This is the first macro cell tower that we’ve had an application for in Brookhaven’s history,” said City Attorney Chris Balch at a Oct. 6 Brookhaven Planning Commission meeting. “Staff has been diligent […] The post Brookhaven Planning Commission recommends approval for new cell tower appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers

Atlanta City Council approves ‘premium pay’ for frontline workers

The Atlanta City Council approved legislation Monday to authorize COVID-19 pandemic “premium pay” for City of Atlanta frontline and essential workers through June 30, 2022. The additional payment amounts to approximately $500 per month applied to an eligible worker’s regular wage rate for the hours worked during the qualifying timeframe. The extra pay comes from […] The post Atlanta City Council approves ‘premium pay’ for frontline workers appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#The Dunwoody City Council#The City Council
Reporter Newspapers

Brookhaven candidates share views on housing, economic development, diversity

The four candidates running for Brookhaven City Council had a chance to express their views on affordable housing, diversity, development, and more during a candidate forum on Oct. 5. Reporter Newspapers and the Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce hosted the event for both the District 2 and District 4 races. Residents can view each forum below […] The post Brookhaven candidates share views on housing, economic development, diversity appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers

Sandy Springs residents divided on future use of Abernathy Arts Center

Sandy Springs residents offered very different opinions on how the city should use the Abernathy Arts Center property that was recently donated by Fulton County. Local residents on Oct. 5 told Sandy Springs City Council how they thought the property at 254 Johnson Ferry Road should be used. Opinions ranged from continuing to hold art […] The post Sandy Springs residents divided on future use of Abernathy Arts Center appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers

Jamestown holds second meeting on big Sandy Springs redevelopment

Atlanta-based Jamestown on Oct. 4 held a second community meeting on its planned redevelopment of Parkside Shops, a sprawling shopping center on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. The developer plans to remake a portion of the roughly 160,000-square-foot center, transforming it into a mixed-use project with a community greenspace, apartments, condos, townhomes, loft office space, […] The post Jamestown holds second meeting on big Sandy Springs redevelopment appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers

Dunwoody Art Commission approves Spruill butterflies and wood-carved mural

The Dunwoody Art Commission approved two public art installations at its Oct. 5 meeting, paving the way for projects including metal butterflies and a wood-carved mural depicting the history of Dunwoody to get started.  The wood-carved mural comes from the minds of the Dunwoody Preservation Trust, and will be located outside of the Donaldson-Bannister Farm […] The post Dunwoody Art Commission approves Spruill butterflies and wood-carved mural appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
DUNWOODY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reporter Newspapers

Brookhaven candidate forum set for Oct. 5

Two Brookhaven city council seats will be decided at the Nov. 2 election. To help inform local voters, Reporter Newspapers and the Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce are hosting a virtual candidate forum on Tuesday, Oct. 5. Register for the event here. It starts at noon. Also, visit our Brookhaven election guide for Q&As with each […] The post Brookhaven candidate forum set for Oct. 5 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers

Atlanta City Council District 5: Doug Williams

Doug Williams Candidate for Atlanta City Council District 5 Website: www.doug4atl5.com Click here for a full list of Atlanta City Council candidates. What immediate actions can city council take to aid in curbing the violent crime occurring in Atlanta? Our immediate focus should be on targeting the areas with highest increases in murder and assault, […] The post Atlanta City Council District 5: Doug Williams appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers

Brookhaven plans for 2022 Cherry Blossom Festival

After missing two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brookhaven expects to hold the 2022 Cherry Blossom Festival at Blackburn Park on March 26-27. During its Sept. 28 meeting, the Brookhaven City Council approved an ordinance to increase the available budget in the City Marquee Events Department by $100,000 in support of the Cherry Blossom […] The post Brookhaven plans for 2022 Cherry Blossom Festival appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers

Atlanta City Council Post 1 At-Large: Alfred ‘Shivy’ Brooks

Alfred “Shivy” Brooks Candidate for Atlanta City Council Post 1 At-Large Website: www.brooksforatl.com Click here for a full list of Atlanta City Council candidates. 1) What immediate actions can the City Council take to aid in curbing the violent crime occurring in Atlanta? Once I am elected to City Council, I will propose the following […] The post Atlanta City Council Post 1 At-Large: Alfred ‘Shivy’ Brooks appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers

Atlanta City Council Post 2 At-Large: Matt Westmoreland

Matt Westmoreland, Incumbent Candidate for Atlanta City Council Post 2 At-Large Website: https://www.mattwestmoreland.com/ Click here for a full list of Atlanta City Council candidates. What immediate actions can city council take to aid in curbing the violent crime occurring in Atlanta? Atlanta must be a city where residents feel safe and our first responders feel […] The post Atlanta City Council Post 2 At-Large: Matt Westmoreland appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers

Reporter Newspapers

Atlanta, GA
681
Followers
551
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers covers Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.

 http://www.reporternewspapers.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy