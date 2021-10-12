CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Eubank says he will ‘never get over’ son Sebastian’s death

By Cal Byrne
The Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer boxer Chris Eubank has spoken out about his son Sebastian’s tragic death – who died from a heart attack in Dubai in July of this year. Eubank was speaking on Good Morning Britain when he said he would “never get over” the physical loss of his son, but said he was spiritually still with him and wanted to rejoice in that fact.

