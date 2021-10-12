CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The hit Netflix series ‘Squid Game’ inspires Halloween costumes

 9 days ago

Online retailers are getting slammed with requests. But even if you pay for expedited shipping, some shops still may not be able to guarantee a delivery by Halloween.

hypebeast.com

Spotify Reports Netflix’s 'Squid Game' Has Inspired Thousands of Playlists

Spotify has revealed that there are over 22,500 playlists inspired by Netflix’s K-drama Squid Game. The hit survival series made its debut on the streaming platform a little over two weeks ago and has already become one of Netflix’s most popular shows in history, with businesses designing real-life versions of the honeycomb challenge featured in the show and one toy company even creating replica figures of the animatronic doll from its first episode.
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

How to Put Together a DIY ‘Squid Game’-Inspired Halloween Costume

Squid Game brought in a total of 111 million viewers to Netflix in less than a month, quickly becoming the streamer’s biggest show of all time. It comes as no surprise that soon after its September release, people started looking to the show and its characters for Halloween costume inspiration. So much so that Netflix partnered with retailers like Walmart to sell official Squid Game-inspired costumes. Halloween is quickly approaching and costumes are flying off the shelves, but there’s no need to panic. The characters in the Korean drama have such distinctive outfits and gear that recreating their looks on your own shouldn’t be difficult—and you need to shell out tons of cash for it either. One of the most popular looks people are going for is the green and white tracksuit that the Squid Game participants have to wear during the games. All you need is matching green sweatpants and top combo, a white T-Shirt, and a pair of white sneakers—white slip-on Vans if you want to be specific.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Squid Game Gag Version? Comedy Big League Cast Cosplay Hit Netflix Series' Famous Characters

Squid Game inspired people to create real-life versions of the series, and one of them is the squad from Comedy Big League. Since Squid Game began dominating the streaming platform, many people have tried sharing the fun with the fans by recreating the set of the Netflix series. For instance, the Itaewon station introduced a pop-up version of the series' setting. It features the colorful playground set during the dalgona game in Episode 3.
TV & VIDEOS
AFP

Squid Game-boosted Netflix pulls in subscribers

Netflix reported billion-dollar profits and booming subscriber growth Tuesday that beat forecasts as global hits like Squid Game drew viewers in droves. "Squid Game was Netflix's recent example of generating a global hit, with two-thirds of the company's total subscribers viewing the series in the first four weeks," he wrote.
TV & VIDEOS
@wearemitu

This ‘Squid Game’ Cumbia Is Just One Of The Hilarious Memes Latinos Created About The Hit Netflix Series

It’s official: Netflix’s Squid Game taken over the world. There’s no doubting that millions of people sat through the entire series in a mad binge-watching marathon. In fact, the show has barely been out a month and the TikTok hashtag #SquidGame has been viewed more than 39 billion times, and the show holds the number one spot on Netflix in more than 90 countries!
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
