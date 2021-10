NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey health officials are encouraging those who are eligible to get a booster vaccine. With the Delta variant still so prevalent, doctors say that added dose is an important extra layer of protection. As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports, breakthrough COVID cases in New Jersey make up less than 1% of all infections, but there’s no doubt vaccine protection decreases around the six-month mark. Dr. Shereef Elnahal says his staff at University Hospital in Newark has been making sure patients know when they can get their booster. “We’re not seeing nearly as much demand as we had planned for and...

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO