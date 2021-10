Every year, SPORTyler awards the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. It goes to the top college football offensive player with ties to the state of Texas. That could mean a player was born in Texas, played his high school ball in the Lone Star State or plays for a college in Texas. The group also gives out weekly awards and, following Texas A&M's win over Alabama, one Aggie was named the Player of the Week while another picked up honorable mention honors. The following is a release from Texas A&M Athletics.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO