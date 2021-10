As per Islamic law, Halal denotes permissible and lawful, whereas haram means prohibited. According to Islamic law, the term halal-haram rule is a part of the entirely legal system." Halal" is often associated with food. Moreover, Halal cosmetics products are gaining traction and surging demand among 2.4 billion Muslim populations worldwide. Apart from the Muslim population, the non-Muslim population attributes these products with ethical consumerism and more stringent quality assurance standards. Halal cosmetics should not contain ingredients derived from blood, pig, human body parts, predatory animals, reptiles, insects, etc. The Worldwide Halal Cosmetics Market Size was valued at US$ 29.13 Billion in 2020.

