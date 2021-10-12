CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Altoona, PA

Altoona teen arrested for hit-and-run

By Kelsey Rogers
WTAJ
WTAJ
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=499fNy_0cP8FnJf00

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An 18-year-old from Altoona is in jail after police said he hit two vehicles and a fence in a hit-and-run incident on Sept. 11.

James M. Avarali is accused of speeding and hitting two vehicles in the alley of 6th Avenue. Avarali reportedly left the scene and later crashed into a fence at the Altoona Bible Institute on 3rd Street. His mother contacted police to tell them her son took her car “against her wishes” and was involved in a hit-and-run, according to the charges filed.

Johnstown man sentenced after guilty plea to 2020 house fire

The mother said Avarali parked the damaged vehicle behind their residence. Police noted he does not have a driver’s license.

A 15-year-old girl was a passenger in the SUV at the time and said she was injured from Avarali crashing into the fence at the Altoona Bible Institute. She was sent to UPMC’s Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh a few days later where doctors said she fractured vertebrae in her spine, according to the charges filed.

LATEST IN LOCAL NEWS

Charges include felony aggravated assault by vehicle, misdemeanors of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 20.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WTAJ

1 flown to hospital after I-80 crash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was flown to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash off of Interstate 80 near Kylertown. State police said a woman was driving north in a Cadillac towards Route 53 when she crashed into a tractor-trailer. She was flown to UPMC Altoona with serious injuries. The driver of the […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Troopers: Maryland man killed in Huntingdon County crash

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Maryland man was killed in Huntingdon County after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash Sunday morning. The crash occurred on State Route 522 before 12 p.m. in Dublin Township when a northbound Ford F250 hauling a camper reportedly collided with a four-door Honda Civic as it […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Altoona, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Altoona, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Four injured in head-on DUI crash in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a head-on DUI crash in Clearfield County that injured four people. The crash occurred along State Route 322 in Bradford Township on Oct. 16 after 12:30 p.m. Two drivers reportedly suffered major injures while two passengers in the incident sustained only minor injures. Troopers say the […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Elk County man jailed after police chase, crash

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Elk County man is in jail after police say a routine stop led to a chase where the man crashed in Ridgway before trying to run on foot. According to the report, 29-year-old Brandon Graf, of Force, Pa., was being pulled over for traffic violations Oct. 11 when he […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Williams
Person
Jamie Costa
WTAJ

Police: Clearfield County woman faces child endangerment charges

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman faces charges after police found her in possession of drugs and paraphernalia in the home in which a child resides. Brandi Boris, 44, was charged with endangering the welfare of children, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana (small amount) and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Weather#Upmc#Children S Hospital#Film Tv#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

State Police collect over $25 million in illegal drugs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have seized over $25 million in illegal drugs in the third quarter of 2021, from July to September. Troopers confiscated $25,060,709 worth of drugs in total. This includes cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs. The full breakdown is below: Drug Total Seized Total Value of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Somerset County District Attorney faces new charges, waived preliminary hearing

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Somerset County District Attorney, Jeffrey Thomas, has waived his preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon but is now facing two new charges, according to the Attorney General’s Office. The new charges of sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault were added onto the case, according to Senior Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schultz. Thomas […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Police: Clearfield man conspired to sell drugs for bail money

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A jailed Clearfield County man was charged after police say he conspired with a DuBois woman to raise bail money by selling drugs. Dennis Glace, 49, was placed in Clearfield County Jail after Lawrence Township police say they seized drugs he was selling on Oct. 7. Shortly after his detainment, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Huntingdon Borough swears in new police chief

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- Huntingdon had a monumental evening at their council meeting Tuesday, presenting officers to a higher rank, and swearing in a new chief of police. Charles Streightiff was sworn in as the new chief before his wife and children, the council, parents, in-laws, and, most importantly, his department. Streightiff has been in […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

Blair County to participate in National Drug Take Back day

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Sheriff’s office along with the Altoona and Penn State-Altoona police departments will host a drug take-back day on Saturday, Oct. 23. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. participants can dispose of expired, unwanted or unused medicines at any of the three sites throughout the county. Sites can […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

1K+
Followers
785
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy