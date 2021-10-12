LB girls battle for district lead in volleyball

Nora Spickard of LB receives a serve for the Cavaliers. [PHOTO: Brian Hoffman]

The Lord Botetourt girls had a big volleyball match in Rocky Mount Tuesday as the paper went to press. The district unbeaten Cavaliers were scheduled to play once-beaten Franklin County in a showdown for first place.

Botetourt went to Franklin with an 8-0 Blue Ridge District record, while Franklin was 7-1, with the only loss being a prior meeting with LB in Daleville. The Cavaliers won that one in four sets.

LB remained unbeaten with two district wins last week, winning at Northside and at home against William Fleming. That gave LB a 13-5 overall record.

At Northside the Cavs lost the first set, 25-22, then scrapped back to take the next two by two points each, 26-24 and 27-25. They won 25-21 in the third to put it away.

“I was really proud of how the girls stepped up and made some great plays to finish the last three sets at Northside,” said coach Julie Conner. “It was a really great match.”

Sydney Whorley had 15 kills and two aces while Nora Spickard had 14 kills, 14 digs and three aces. Julianna Stephenson had eight kills and three aces and Emma Rice had seven kills, two blocks and a pair of aces. Sklar Morris had 41 assists and Anna Dewease had 19 digs.

Last Thursday in Daleville the Cavs had little trouble with a winless William Fleming team, winning 25-6, 25-13 and 25-14. Claire Dozier had seven kills and four aces, Rice had four blocks and Stephenson had five aces.

After Tuesday’s trip to Franklin County the Cavs will be back on the road Thursday for a match at Staunton River.