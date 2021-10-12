Middletown man sentenced for fraudulently filing $4.7M in pandemic relief loans

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Middletown man has been sentenced to almost seven years in prison for fraudulently seeking more than $4.7 million in forgivable federal loans meant for businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that 42-year-old Michael Moller filed 11 fraudulent applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans using various names to apply for the loans to pay employees at businesses that did not exist.

He actually received almost $600,000, some of which he used for a trip to Las Vegas, home renovations, and a car.

Moller was sentenced to a total of 82 months and one day in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $599,251 in restitution.