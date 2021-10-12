CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middletown, RI

Middletown man sentenced for fraudulently filing $4.7M in pandemic relief loans

By The Associated Press
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sr54A_0cP8FSjI00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Middletown man has been sentenced to almost seven years in prison for fraudulently seeking more than $4.7 million in forgivable federal loans meant for businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that 42-year-old Michael Moller filed 11 fraudulent applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans using various names to apply for the loans to pay employees at businesses that did not exist.

He actually received almost $600,000, some of which he used for a trip to Las Vegas, home renovations, and a car.

Moller was sentenced to a total of 82 months and one day in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $599,251 in restitution.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Middletown, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Middletown, RI
City
Providence, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Loans#Ap
WPRI 12 News

Body of missing person pulled from Taunton River

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — After searching the Taunton River for two days, the body of a person was found in the water on Sunday morning. According to Somerset Fire Chief Jamison Barros, the body, who officials are not identifying yet, was found just south of Gay Street. Officials launched a massive search on Saturday morning, […]
SOMERSET, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

1K+
Followers
665
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy