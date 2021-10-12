CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings’ Decision to Waive Bobby Ryan Is Tough, But Necessary Move

By Jeff Middleton
The Hockey Writers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard not to love Bobby Ryan. His story is one of true courage, and it’s something that we should strive for every day. His perseverance and ability to come back to the NHL wasn’t something that many people may have expected, especially considering how he made his return scoring a hat-trick in his first game back, but it’s something we needed. Hockey is a brutal game. It’s arguably the most difficult of all the major sports. Every once in a while, a feel-good story is a good reminder that the game, and most importantly, the brotherhood is beautiful. Sadly, this isn’t a feel-good story. No one is happy about it, but letting Ryan go was necessary.

thehockeywriters.com

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Detroit Red Wings

2021 record: 19-27-10 (7th, Central) Players to watch: Center Dylan Larkin is back from his neck injury, but linemate Tyler Bertuzzi remains unvaccinated and won’t play games in Canada as a result. His other linemate, Jakub Vrana, will miss much of the season after shoulder surgery. Defensive prospect Moritz Seider is the real deal. But the Red Wings also need winger Filip Zadina (sixth overall pick in 2018) to live up to his draft standings. Alex Nedeljkovic could be the long-term answer in goal.
NHL
NHL

Red Wings reduce roster by 12

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today assigned defensemen Jared McIsaac, Wyatt Newpower and Donovan Sebrango and goaltender Victor Brattstrom to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins and goaltender Kaden Fulcher to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye. Additionally, the Red Wings released forwards Turner Elson, Jon Martin, Dominik Shine, Tyler Spezia, Kirill Tyutyayev, Hayden Verbeek and Dennis Yan from their professional tryouts.
NHL
wingsnation.com

Red Wings trim training camp roster by three

The Detroit Red Wings have made three cuts to their 2021 training camp roster, the club announced Wednesday morning. Defenseman Alex Cotton, the team’s fifth-round pick from the 2021 draft, was re-assigned to the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Western Hockey League. Forward T-Bone Codd and defenseman Mason Ward have been...
NHL
NHL

Red Wings send three to Juniors

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today assigned defenseman Alex Cotton to the Western Hockey League's Lethbridge Hurricanes and released right wing Davis "T-Bone" Codd and defenseman Mason Ward from their amateur tryouts. The Red Wings currently have 51 players on their training camp roster: 29 forwards, 17 defensemen and...
NHL
chatsports.com

Wings Make Three Roster Moves

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned defenseman Alex Cotton to the Western Hockey League’s Lethbridge Hurricanes and released right wing Davis “T-Bone” Codd and defenseman Mason Word from their amateur tryouts. The Red Wings currently have 51 players on their training camp roster: 29 forwards, 17 defensemen and...
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Pair of Red Wings players waived by GM Steve Yzerman

The 2021-22 NHL season is right around the corner, and GM Steve Yzerman and company continue to put the finishing touches on the roster that will hit the ice on October 14 for the home opener. They’ve announced that two players have been waived – Ryan Murphy and Brian Lashoff.
NHL
The Tribune-Democrat

Penguins fall to Red Wings

DETROIT – Joe Veleno had a goal and an assist, and Thomas Greiss stopped 22 shots to help Detroit beat Pittsburgh 4-2 on Thursday. Pius Suter, Filip Hronek and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored for the Red Wings. Veleno got the tiebreaking goal with 4:32 remaining. Bertuzzi added an empty-netter. Drew...
NHL
wingsnation.com

Red Wings waive Renouf and Witkowski, release Brubacher, assign Pearson to AHL

The Detroit Red Wings have placed defensemen Dan Renouf and Luke Witkowski on waivers, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported Friday. Also according to Friedman, Red Wings defensemen Brian Lashoff and Ryan Murphy went unclaimed after being waived on Thursday. After Friedman’s announcement, the Red Wings announced they had assigned Murphy and...
NHL
chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings release Bobby Ryan from tryout. Here's why

The Detroit Red Wings released veteran forward Bobby Ryan after inviting him to camp on a professional tryout. "We just made that decision that that is the best thing for us," coach Jeff Blashill said after Monday's practice at Little Caesars Arena. "I wish Bobby a ton of luck going forward. I think he's a great, great person, a real good player, but that's (the decision) we made."
NHL
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings: Analyzing the Opening Night Roster

The opening night rosters for all 32 NHL teams were sent into the NHL offices Monday at 5:00 PM ET. Much speculation has been made about the Detroit Red Wings roster because the team had one veteran on a PTO, two players are coming back from major injuries, and several players have been nursing minor injuries.
NHL
wingsnation.com

Red Wings place Murphy, Lashoff on waivers

As the Detroit Red Wings attempt to trim their roster down to 23 skaters ahead of the 2021-22 season, two of their training camp attendees showed up on the National Hockey League’s waiver wire Thursday, as the club has placed defencemen Ryan Murphy and Brian Lashoff on waivers. Murphy, 28,...
NHL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dear Red Wings: Guessing the lineup

The Detroit Red Wings will open the 2021-22 season on Thursday, Oct. 14, at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Detroit made several changes in the offseason with a list of key acquisitions in an effort to improve all areas of the game -- scoring, defense and goaltending. This is a team in rebuild mode, but the future screams potential.
NHL
whmi.com

Ryan Wooley And Ken Kal Preview The Detroit Red Wings 2021-2022 Season

The NHL season officially started on Tuesday night but the Detroit Red Wings won't hit the ice until Thursday when they bring in the defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning. To get fans ready for the game, I sat down with the radio play by play voice of the...
NHL
NHL

Red Wings assign trio to Griffins

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today assigned left wing Jonatan Berggren and defensemen Dan Renouf and Luke Witkowski to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. The Red Wings have 32 players on their preseason roster: 20 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders. Detroit concluded its eight-game preseason slate this afternoon in Buffalo with a 4-4-0 record. The team will officially begin the 96th season in franchise history on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. when it hosts the back-to-back Stanley Cup-champion Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Red Wings release Bobby Ryan from professional tryout without contract

DETROIT – Bobby Ryan has been released from this professional tryout with the Detroit Red Wings without a contract. Ryan, 34, played 33 games with Detroit this past season under a one-year contract. He notched 7 goals and 7 assists in that time. He scored four of those goals in his first three games with the Red Wings, which is a franchise record. But the right wing’s season ended prematurely due to injury.
NHL
Detroit News

Red Wings release Bobby Ryan, but leave door ajar for possible return

Detroit — For now, veteran forward Bobby Ryan isn't on the Red Wings' roster. But it's fair to wonder if that could change in the near future. The Wings released the popular Ryan from his professional tryout Monday morning while getting down to the 23-man opening night roster. Ryan had...
NHL
Yardbarker

Bobby Ryan Should Be a Signing Target for the Philadelphia Flyers

The Detroit Red Wings released veteran forward and Cherry Hill, New Jersey native Bobby Ryan from his Professional Tryout Contract (PTO) prior to rosters being announced Monday evening. Ryan spent last season with the Red Wings after signing a one-year, $1 million contract. He would go on to post 14 points (seven goals and seven assists) in 33 games played, including four goals in the first three games of the season.
NHL

