October 12 Daily Update

EXCLUSIVE: Brett Tucker has joined the cast of Fox’s dance dramedy The Big Leap in a heavily recurring role. He will appear opposite stars Scott Foley, Simone Recanser, Teri Polo, Piper Perabo and Anna Grace Barlow. The series hails from Liz Heldens, Jason Winer, Sue Naegle, 20th Television and Fox Entertainment.
Written by Heldens and inspired by a UK reality format, The Big Leap is a show-within-a-show that takes viewers on a journey of self-acceptance, body-positivity and empowerment at any age. It’s described as a modern tale about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours. The show revolves...
