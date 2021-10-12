CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
October 12 Daily Update

libertywingspan.com
 10 days ago

Cooper Ragle is a senior who is in his...

libertywingspan.com

Comments / 0

The New Yorker

Daily Cartoon: Thursday, October 14th

Drawings both wry and ridiculous from the latest issue. Some gags to explain to future generations how we lived in 2020. Scenes from the life of Roz Chast. Lessons in humor, from grade school to Johnny Carson. Celebrities pick their favorite cartoons. Enter the Cartoon Caption Contest for a chance...
COMICS
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Tommy DeBarge from R&B Band Switch Dead at 64

5:41 PM PT -- Tommy's daughter, Marina DeBarge, tells TMZ … he also battled COVID-19 earlier this year, in addition to kidney and liver disease, but never complained about the pain and recovered from the virus. She says she even spoke to him Wednesday, not long before his death, and...
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Last Known Photos of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Together

Here's what Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie looked like on one of their final road trip stops ... and the pictures might be the last photos of them together. The images were snapped back on the morning of Aug. 10, when Gabby and Brian were touring the Delicate Arch in Arches National Park.
CELEBRITIES
libertywingspan.com

Acoustic Avenues: students decide, Apple Music or Spotify?

This week I want to veer away from album reviews and dive into the platforms that give me the opportunity to find so much new music. Apple Music and Spotify. Having used both platforms to find and listen to music, the move to Spotify was a great choice because it provides a much more personalized selection. Discovering new artists on Spotify has been so much easier than finding them on Apple Music.
MUSIC
Variety

ZDF Enterprises Acquires Major Stake in ‘Unorthodox’ Producer Real Film – Global Bulletin

ACQUISITION Expanding on their already fruitful non-fiction partnership, ZDF Enterprises and Studio Hamburg Production Group have agreed to a closer working relationship in fiction production starting in January of next year, when ZDF Enterprises will acquire a 49% stake in Real Film, a Studio Hamburg subsidiary. The purchase is currently awaiting approval from German antitrust authorities. “I am pleased to now extend the excellent collaboration that already exists in the non-fictional area with the Studio Hamburg Production Group to the fictional genre,” said ZDFE president and CEO Fred Burcksen. “Real Film is a great addition to our investment portfolio in fiction programs....
BUSINESS
libertywingspan.com

TV Talk With Teachers: Squid Game

On this week’s episode of TV Talk With Teachers, Wingspans Emily Thomas invites Chris Ham to discuss Squid Game. Emily Thomas is a junior and this will be her second year in the program. Emily contributes news stories and opinion pieces to the site and has always...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Many Saints of Newark’ Star Michael Gandolfini, ‘Hunters’ Alum Zack Schor Join ‘The Offer’ at Paramount Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

Michael Gandolfini and Zack Schor have joined the cast of “The Offer” at Paramount Plus, which tells the story of the making of “The Godfather.” “The Offer” is a 10-episode series based on the experience of Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller), detailing the behind-the-scenes events of the original 1972 film. Along with Teller, the series will star Matthew Goode as producer Robert Evans, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus, and Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola. Juno Temple also joined the cast as Bettye McCartt, Ruddy’s assistant. Gandolfini will play Andy Calhoun, an unexpectedly savvy businessman on...
MOVIES
Variety

Jon Weinbach Named President of Skydance Sports

Primetime Emmy and PGA award-winning producer Jon Weinbach has been tapped by Skydance Media to lead Skydance Sports, a new division of the company that will develop premium scripted and unscripted sports-related content. Weinbach, writer and director of “The Last Dance” and “Kareem: Minority of One,” will report to Skydance’s President and COO, Jesse Sisgold. “Jon joins us with a remarkable track record for producing sports stories that capture the hearts of global audiences, and he holds the perfect mix of leadership, experience and deep relationships to help us build Skydance Sports into a premium destination for storytellers and fans alike,”...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

‘Ozark’s’ Final Season to Premiere in January 2022 on Netflix (TV News Roundup)

The final season of “Ozark” will premiere Jan. 21, 2022 on Netflix with its first seven episodes. The second seven-episode half of the season will then follow later in the year. “Ozark” follows the Byrde family’s criminal enterprise in the Ozarks. As patriarch Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) put it in the series premiere back in 2017, “Money is, at its essence, that measure of a man’s choices.” That quote is laid over the beginning of a teaser for the final season, implying it will come back to haunt him in the show’s final run. The final season stars Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia...
TV SERIES
CBS Seattle

Paula Newsome On Playing Max Roby On ‘CSI: Vegas’: ‘It’s An Amazing Opportunity’

(CBS) – CSI: Vegas returns with their third episode tonight at 10:00PM ET/PT on CBS and also available to stream with Paramount+. Paula Newsome stars as the new head of the CSI Crime Lab in this new series that takes the franchise back to its Las Vegas roots. CBS’ Matt Weiss spoke to Newsome about the show’s early success and what’s in store for viewers tonight. MW- Paula, good to see you! How are you? PN- I’m good, thank you very much. How are you? MW- I’m doing well over here, excited to talk to you today! Right off the bat what does it mean...
TV SERIES
Variety

How ‘Insecure’ Writer and Exec Producer Amy Aniobi Is Expanding Her Tribe

Wrapping up production on “Insecure” in June was an emotional experience for writer and executive producer Amy Aniobi. Not only was the beloved HBO comedy ending, but world events made production even more complex. “Creating that final season in a pandemic felt like the hardest thing any of us had ever done,” Aniobi tells Variety. “It was just like pulling teeth to be funny when you’re sad, but I think we pulled it off.” Fortunately, the cast and crew of “Insecure” feels like family — Aniobi and creator-star Issa Rae have known each other since Stanford, first teaming up for “The Misadventures...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Dollface’ Season 2 at Hulu Casts Owen Thiele (EXCLUSIVE)

Hulu comedy “Dollface” has cast Owen Thiele in its upcoming second season, Variety has learned exclusively. Thiele will appear in the new season as Q, a new Woom employee who becomes the girls’ cooler and younger confidante. Season 2 does not currently have a premiere date, but is expected to debut in 2022. Thiele can currently be seen in Season 2 of “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” on Netflix. Thiele’s short film, “How Moving,” was selected for the Frameline Film Festival and Outfest. He wrote, directed, and starred in the film. He also co-starred in Cazzie David and Elisa Kalani’s...
TV SERIES
Variety

Disney Plus Buys ‘The Hardy Boys’ for International (EXCLUSIVE)

Disney Plus has swooped on the international rights for “The Hardy Boys.” The mystery series, which airs on Hulu in the U.S. and YTV and StackTV in Canada, was sold by Corus Entertainment-backed producer-distributor Nelvana to Disney Plus in select international markets, and will land on Star. Star is the sixth, adult-oriented tile on Disney Plus that launched earlier this year, and which serves as a home for much of the Hulu catalogue outside the U.S. The one territory where “The Hardy Boys” will remain on Disney Plus is Latin America. Both season 1 (13 x 60′) and season 2 (10 x 60′)...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Candy’: Timothy Simons Joins Jessica Biel In Hulu True-Crime Limited Series

Veep alum Timothy Simons is set to star opposite Jessica Biel in Hulu’s original limited event series Candy, based on the true story of Candy Montgomery (Biel), who killed her friend Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey) with an ax. In 1980 Texas, Montgomery seemingly had it all — a loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand new suburbs — so why did she kill her friend from church? Simons will play Pat Montgomery, a brilliant engineer and loving father and husband to Candy Montgomery, but the events on the morning of Friday, June...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Big Leap’: Brett Tucker Joins Fox Dance Dramedy As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Brett Tucker has joined the cast of Fox’s dance dramedy The Big Leap in a heavily recurring role. He will appear opposite stars Scott Foley, Simone Recanser, Teri Polo, Piper Perabo and Anna Grace Barlow. The series hails from Liz Heldens, Jason Winer, Sue Naegle, 20th Television and Fox Entertainment. Written by Heldens and inspired by a UK reality format, The Big Leap is a show-within-a-show that takes viewers on a journey of self-acceptance, body-positivity and empowerment at any age. It’s described as a modern tale about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours. The show revolves...
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple TV+’s ‘Invasion’: TV Review

There are few things I enjoy more than a good setup. I loved the beginning of Lost, when it was all questions and no attempted explanations. I like the step-ups in Stephen King books, when everything is creepy and weird and insinuating, more than the conclusions when he decides to either burn everything down or randomly introduce a character whose apparent disability is actually magic. I think the first 45 minutes of War of the Worlds is one of the best things Steven Spielberg has ever directed, and when people mention that they hate the ending, I can usually pretend not...
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Tommy DeBarge of R&B group Switch dead at 64

Tommy DeBarge, best known as a member of the R&B group Switch, has died. He was 64. DeBarge's sister Etterline "Bunny" DeBarge shared the news on Facebook on Thursday, sharing a video featuring a still image of her brother playing guitar. "Tommy has gained his wings," she wrote. The singer...
CELEBRITIES

